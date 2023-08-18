Metallica's net worth: Which member of the band is the richest?

Metallica is arguably one of the most successful metal bands in the world. The musical members are all in their 60s but continue to tour and release new music. Having been performing since the 1980s, how much is Metallica worth today?

Members of the American band Metallica, (L-R) Robert Trujillo, James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, and Kirk Hammett. Photo: Emma McIntyre

Metallica has played more than 1,700 shows in 60 countries. They set a Guinness World Record as the first musical act performed on every continent.

Metallica's biography

Lars Ulrich and James Hetfield formed Metallica, an American heavy metal band, in October 1981. They had two other members, Dave Mustaine and Ron McGovney, replaced by Kirk Hammett and Cliff Burton.

After finalising their group members in 1983, Metallica signed with Megaforce Records in New Jersey. They released their debut and sophomore albums, Kill 'Em All and Ride the Lightning, in 1983 and 1984, respectively.

The first members of Metallica in 1985. (L-R) Bass guitarist Cliff Burton, drummer Lars Ulrich, vocals and guitarist James Hetfield, and guitarist Kirk Hammett. Photo: Ross Marino

While on tour to promote their second album in 1984, the band signed with a new label, Elektra Records. They released their third studio album, Master of Puppets, in 1986.

On 27 September 1986, while on tour in Sweden, Clifton Burton died in an accident after the bus driver lost control and overturned several times. He was 24.

Unsure of what the future held, the grieving group members returned home to San Francisco, USA, and received the blessing from Burton's family to start looking for a replacement. Jason Newsted joined the band in October 1986.

Jason Newsted (L) joined Metallica in October 1986. Photo: Koh Hasebe

Metallica's albums

Over 40 years have passed since the group was formed. They have released 11 studio albums, including their iconic self-titled album, which is better known as The Black Album. Furthermore, they have nine Grammy Awards.

According to sources, as of 2023, Metallica (The Black Album) has sold 43,5 million copies worldwide. It was released on 12 August 1991 and is the band's highest-selling album. They also won a Grammy Award for Best Metal Performance in 1992.

The American band has sold 125 million studio album copies worldwide and 67 million in the USA. Below is a list of their studio albums:

Kill 'Em All (1983)

(1983) Ride the Lightning (1984)

(1984) Master of Puppets (1986)

(1986) ...And Justice for All (1988)

(1988) Metallica (The Black Album) (1991)

(The Black Album) (1991) Load (1996)

(1996) Reload (1997)

(1997) St. Anger (2003)

(2003) Death Magnetic (2008)

(2008) Hardwired...to Self-Destruct (2016)

(2016) 72 Seasons (2023)

Metallica members' net worth

As per reports, the band has an estimated net worth of $1 billion. This comes from their record sales, tours, merchandise, and endorsement deals.

James Hetfield, Kirk Hammett, Lars Ulrich, and Robert Trujillo of Metallica performed at The Fox Theatre in 2016. Photo: Jeff Yeager

Robert Trujillo's net worth in 2023 ($30 million)

Trujillo joined the band in 2003, replacing Jason Newsted, who left the group in 2001. He is a Mexican-American bassist and guitar player who played with Ozzy Osbourne and Alice in Chains.

Robert reportedly has a net worth of $30 million and is the fourth richest member of the group.

Robert Trujillo is the band's bassist. Photo: Theo Wargo

Kirk Hammett's net worth in 2023 ($210 million)

Kirk Hammett has an estimated net income of $200 million. He has been the lead guitarist and one of the songwriters since 1983. He replaced Dave Mustaine, who the group fired due to his alcohol abuse and aggressive behaviour.

Kirk Hammett has been the band's guitarist since 1983. Photo: Tim Mosenfelder

James Hetfield's net worth in 2023 ($300 million)

James Hetfield is the band's co-founder and has been the lead singer, songwriter, and guitarist. The album sales form a large part of Hetfield's $300 million net worth.

James Hetfield is the lead singer of the group. Photo: Kevin Mazur

Lars Ulrich's net worth in 2023 ($350 million)

Lars Ulrich is the band's co-founder, producer, songwriter and drummer. He is also the first Danish member inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2016. Ulrich has a net worth of $350 million.

Lars Ulrich is the co-founder of the band and plays the drums. Photo: Jeff Kravitz

Which member of Metallica is the richest?

Lars Ulrich is the wealthiest member of the group, with a net income of $350 million.

How much is the lead singer of Metallica worth?

Metallica's frontman and co-founder, James Hetfield, has a net worth of $300 million in 2023.

How much does Metallica make per year?

Forbes reported that the heavy metal group made $68,5 million in 2019. This includes album sales and tours.

Metallica is one the most successful and oldest heavy metal bands. They continue to tour and release new music, releasing a new album in April 2023. Their respective net worths indicate the amount of their duration in the group.

