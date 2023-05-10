What happened to Big Nuz members? Here is everything we know

Big Nuz was a popular South African Kwaito group. The musical group comprised three talented artists: Mampintsha, R Mashesha, and Danger. Some of their most popular tracks include Umlilo Ngeke, Serious, and Inazo. The trio dominated the music industry between 2002 and 2022. Since the group was disbanded, its fans have been asking endless questions. What happened to Big Nuz’s members?

Music is the only medicine the soul and heart need. For many years, Big Nuz members treated its fans with exceptional music. During that time, they won masses and recognition in South Africa and beyond. Their legacy remains solid, but their exit from the scene is still heartbreaking to many Kwaito fans.

Big Nuz's members and biographies

Who is the founder of Big Nuz? Big Nuz was a group formed by three members; Mampintsha, R Mashesha, and Danger. The trio came together in 2002.

The band's name was derived from two words, Big (tendency to do big things) and Nuz (number plate or licence plate prefix for vehicles registered in Umlazi, KwaZulu Natal, where they originated). Below is what you should know about each member of the Kwaito group:

R Mashesha (Sibusiso Khomo)

R Mashesha, whose real name is Sibusiso Khomo, was born on 05 March 1981 in Umlazi, South Africa. He was the son of Thule Khomo. He was born into a family of four children. His siblings are Zonke, Siyabonga, and Thandeka Khomo.

Sadly, he passed away on 7 August 2015 after battling an unknown illness. His death shook not only the country, especially its fans but also its members. They took a long break from music when R Mashesha died.

Mampintsha (Mandla Maphumulo)

Mandla Maphumulo, known by his stage as Mampintsha, was born on 18 July 1982 in Umlazi, South Africa. He was the founder of West Ink Records record label. The label was behind the invention of big names in the industry, such as Distruction Boyz and Babes Wodumo, his partner.

What happened with Mampintsha?

He passed after suffering a stroke. He was at Durdoc Hospital in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, when he suffered the stroke. His mother, Zamanguni Gumede, died three weeks after his son was laid to rest. According to The Sun, she died following a short illness.

Danger (Mzi Tshomela)

Danger, real name Mzi Tshomela, is the only surviving member of Big Nuz. Mzi was also born in Umlazi, South Africa. How old is Danger from Big Nuz? He is reportedly 40 years old as of 2023.

Before Mampintsha died in 2022, the two had tried to make a comeback in the music industry. They released a few songs, receiving praise from their fans who had missed them. Fans have encouraged him to continue releasing music as a solo artist since the second member passed on.

Big Nuz’s albums and songs

Big Nuz produced several hit albums and songs during their time. Some of their most popular albums and songs include:

Big Nuz’s albums

Zozo (2002)

(2002) 2nd Round Knockout (2007)

(2007) Undisputed (2010)

(2010) Pound for Pound (2013)

(2013) Made in Africa (2016)

Big Nuz’s songs

Umlilo ft. DJ Tira, Mampintsha & Igcokama Elisha

Inazo

Stingray

Ntombenhle ft. Mampintsha

Party for Two

Amabenjamin ft. Professor

Tsege Tsege

Siyanqoba

Phaqa

Gibela ft. Joejo

Emahlanyeni ft. DJ Tira

Hawaii

Zondi ft. Tira

Do You Still Remember ft. Khaya Mthethwa

Incwadi Yothando

Umsindo

Banging' Umsindo

Kumele Senzeni

Osisi Bendawo ft. Tira

Nkemise ft. Tira

What happened to Big Nuz?

Big Nuz was among the busiest and most successful groups in the 2000s and early 2010s. The group took a break from the scene to heal from losing one of their members.

The trio was signed under Afrotaiment‎, DJ Tira’s record label. After missing from the music scene for a long time, sources started speculating that the remaining members had a problem with DJ Tira. However, DJ Tira came out . He revealed that Big Nuz had parted ways with his record label.

Why did Big Nuz split?

Amid the feud, Mampintsha announced that he had created his record label, West Ink Records. Danger also established his record label dubbed 108 Entertainment. The two would later pursue solo careers. They reunited again in 2022 for a brief time before Mampintsha’s death.

Big Nuz was a popular South African music group that produced several hit songs and albums loved by many. Big Nuz's members, who are also the group’s founders, are Mampintsha, Danger, and R Mashesha. Despite their success, the group eventually disbanded, leaving fans wondering what happened to the Kwaito team.

