Freshlyground’s biography: members, best songs and albums

Freshlyground is a South African Afro-fusion band from Cape Town. The band was formed in 2002 by members from different countries, including Zimbabwe, Mozambique, and South Africa. The band's music is a blend of traditional Mzansi music, indie rock, jazz, and blues. Freshlyground rose to international fame after their performance with Shakira at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

The band has been remarkably active in the South African music industry and has released numerous albums and tracks over the years. Some of the founding members left for various reasons, and others joined.

Everything to know about Freshlyground

Here is a look at everything there is to know about this hugely popular South African band.

Current members

Here is a look at the band's current members.

Chris 'Bakkies' Bakalanga: He joined the band in 2016 and played the guitar.

He joined the band in 2016 and played the guitar. Josh Hawks: He took up the lead vocalist role after Zolani Mahola left the band in 2019. He also plays the bass drums. Josh has been with Freshlyground since 2002.

He took up the lead vocalist role after Zolani Mahola left the band in 2019. He also plays the bass drums. Josh has been with Freshlyground since 2002. Julio 'Gugs' Sigauque: He is the lead guitarist and is renowned for his artistry with the steel-string acoustic guitar. Julio has been part of the band since 2002.

He is the lead guitarist and is renowned for his artistry with the steel-string acoustic guitar. Julio has been part of the band since 2002. Peter Cohen: He is the band's main drummer and has been a member since 2002.

He is the band's main drummer and has been a member since 2002. Shaggy Scheepers: He plays the percussion and has been a part of the band since 2008.

He plays the percussion and has been a part of the band since 2008. Simon Attwell: He plays the keyboard, flute, and saxophone and participates in overall band management. Simon has been with the band since its establishment in 2002 to present.

Former members

Here are the former Freshlyground members.

Aron Turest-Swartz: He played the keyboard for the band from 2002 to 2009.

He played the keyboard for the band from 2002 to 2009. Kyla-Rose Smith: She played the violin and did backup vocals. She joined the band in 2003 and left in 2016.

She played the violin and did backup vocals. She joined the band in 2003 and left in 2016. Zolani Mahola: Zolani from Freshlyground was the band's lead vocalist and was with the band for 17 years (2002–2019).

Freshlyground over the years

The band was founded in 2002 and made its debut album release in early 2003. The album was titled Jika Jika and was one of the band's most successful releases to date. The album's success catapulted the then-new band to national fame and caught the attention of numerous music producers and event organizers.

The band's first major performances came at the Harare International Festival of the Arts and the Robben Island African Festival. In 2004, the band performed for the South African president at the opening of the Parliament of South Africa buildings.

Since then, the band has performed at numerous local and international events. The most notable performance was in 2010 when they performed the song Waka Waka (This Time for Africa) with Colombian singer Shakira.

Freshlyground albums

Having been in the music industry for about 20 years now, Freshlyground has managed to release several albums creating an impressive discography. The band has dropped seven albums so far. Here is a quick look.

1. Jika Jika (2003)

This was the band's debut album. It included 11 tracks, which were cumulatively about 40 minutes long. Jika Jika was remarkably successful and opened numerous opportunities for the band. After its release, Freshlyground began receiving numerous invites to perform at events as more and more people discovered and fell in love with their music.

2. Nomvula (2004)

Nomvula by Freshlyground was released in late 2004 and was the band's second studio album. The album had the incredibly popular track Doo Be Doo. The album consisted of 14 tracks, including a single bonus track. It went on to become double platinum-certified in South Africa.

3. Ma'Cheri (2007)

After releasing Nomvula in 2004, Freshlyground's members took a two-year hiatus before resuming music production in early 2007. Freshlyground's Ma'Cheri was released in September 2007. The album had 15 tracks and one bonus track. One of the most notable songs from Ma'Cheri was Pot Belly.

4. Radio Africa (2010)

The band's fourth studio album was released in mid-2010. It featured several hit tracks as the hugely controversial one titled Chicken to Change, whose lyrics mocked the-then Zimbabwe president, Robert Mugabe.

5. Take Me to the Dance (2012)

In 2012, the band members released their fifth album titled Take Me to the Dance. The album comprises 15 tracks and one bonus track. Some of the notable tracks on the album include Purchase Options, Chain Gang, and Everything.

6. The Legend (2013)

One year after releasing Take Me to the Dance, the band was back at it again, this time releasing their sixth studio album, titled The Legend.

7. Can't Stop (2018)

On 13th April 2018, Freshlyground released its seventh studio album titled Can't Stop. The album consists of 12 tracks and is still the most recent album release by the band. However, Zolani Mahola's departure in 2019 reportedly impacted the band and is said to be part of the reason there hasn't been any album released since then.

The top Freshlyground songs

Here is a look at the band's top tracks.

Doo Be Doo

This track was part of the Nomvula album. It was recorded and produced by JB Arthur and Sibusiso Victor Masondo. The track was part of the reason Sony BMG Africa took an interest in the band, eventually signing them in late 2004.

Doo Be Doo was the most-played song in South Africa in 2005. The track has more than 1.5 million views on YouTube.

Buttercup

Freshlyground's Buttercup track was released in 2004 and was also part of the hugely successful Nomvula album.

Freshlyground's What Would You Do

The track's name is I'd Like, only that it features the phrase What Would You Do numerous times. The song was released in 2010 as part of the Ma'Cheri album. It has more than 1.8 million views on YouTube.

Freshlyground achievements and awards

The band has been incredibly successful over the years and has earned numerous nominations and victories at several award ceremonies.

SAMA Awards

The South African Music Awards (SAMA) are the main awards of the Recording Industry of South Africa. The awards were established in 1995 and are held annually, usually in late April or May. Here are the SAMAs that Freshlyground has won.

Album of the Year for Ma'Cheri (May 2008)

(May 2008) Best Duo/Group (May 2008)

Best Adult Contemporary English Album for Ma'Cheri (May 2008)

(May 2008) Best Sound Engineer for Ma'Cheri (May 2008)

(May 2008) Best Adult Contemporary English Album for Radio Africa (May 2011)

(May 2011) Best Sound Engineer for Radio Africa (May 2011)

Metro FM Awards

The Metro FM Music Awards is an award ceremony that celebrates excellence in the South African music industry by recognizing musicians who did exceedingly well in their field. Here are the Metro Awards that Freshlyground has won over the years.

Best Group (2007)

Best Album (2007)

Best African Pop Album (2007)

Best African Pop Album (2005)

The band has also won other awards, including the 2008 Channel O Award for the Best African Band and the 2006 Best African Act Award at the MTV Europe Award ceremony.

Online presence

The band is mildly active online and has a presence on various social media platforms. Here is a quick look.

Why did Zolani Mahola leave Freshlyground?

What happened to Freshlyground's lead vocalist? Zolani Mahola left the group after 17 years, citing personal growth reasons. She felt the need to explore new challenges beyond the band.

Is Freshlyground still together?

Why did Freshlyground break up? While there have been rumours that the popular band is now broken up, no band member has ever confirmed the allegations.

When was Doo Be Doo released by Freshlyground?

Freshlyground's Doo Be Doo was released in 2004 as part of Freshlyground's Nomvula album.

Who is the singer in Freshlyground?

Josh Hawks took up the lead vocalist role after Zolani Mahola's departure in 2019.

Freshlyground is a remarkably successful South African band. While the band has been a bit silent since Zolani's departure, their numerous albums and tracks will remain forever etched in their fans' minds.

