Sizwe Dhlomo clashed with actor and former Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) politician Fana Mokoena about the state of politics in South Africa

Dhlomo claimed that politics in South Africa no longer serves the ordinary South African

Several netizens agreed with his sentiments, while others pushed back, arguing that Sizwe Dhlomo was being cynical

Popular radio presenter Sizwe Dhlomo has ruffled feathers with his remarks about political parties.

Sizwe Dhlomo criticises political parties

Sizwe Dhlomo, who recently savaged former Secretary-General of the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party Floyd Shivambu, made a bleak observation about the state of politics in Mzansi while responding to actor and former EFF politician Fana Mokoena.

On Wednesday, 18 June 2025, Fana Mokoena highlighted what politics should be about. The former Scandal! actor suggested that politics in South Africa needs a reset. The post read:

“Politics is not about point scoring. It is not about outshining the other. It is not a game of soccer. Real politics is about people. It is about liberation, equality and equity. We tend to forget this in SA and overindulge in outshining each other. Politics must go back to roots.”

Sizwe Dhlomo declared that politics as a meaningful force for change and liberation in South Africa is finished. The former MTV host declared that people join political parties for personal gain rather than public service. His response read:

“Politics is over my G! No political party will liberate SA now. Let’s be real. People just get into it as a form of employment these days.”

Mzansi weighs in on Sizwe Dhlomo's criticism of politics

Sizwe Dhlomo’s sentiments sparked a heated debate in the comments. While others agreed with him, some suggested that he was being cynical.

@Gnbhengu agreed:

“No one cares about ordinary people. Unlike previously, politics is now an individual hustle with no sacrifice attached to it. Things are falling apart right in front of their eyes.”

@Mzansipresser asked:

“If it's a form of employment, why do people leave their comfy parliament seats?”

@Cmbulele_Mag agreed:

“I'm one of the people who voted EFF in the last elections, but I know very well that we're on our own as the country's citizens no one is coming to save us. Unemployment rate will continue to increase, crime will increase, illegal immigrants, GBV, etc. Kuyoze kubuye uJesu.”

@KingOfAzeroth disagreed:

“You're wrong, check what Dr Nasiphi is doing in Tshwane.”

@KgomotsoTaukob8 questioned:

“Every politician in SA talks about liberating us, from what exactly? It's time we liberate themselves from lies, greed, and hope from one party to the other to feed their stomachs.”

Sizwe Dhlomo clashed with Fana Mokoena. Image: Dave Kotinsky, Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

