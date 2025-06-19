Floyd Shivambu held a press conference on Thursday, 19 June 2025, where several South Africans expected him to announce his resignation from the MK Party

Sizwe Dhlomo reacted to the press conference and offered an explanation why he believes Floyd Shivambu didn't resign from the MK Party

Dhlomo's comments triggered a heated discussion online, with some predicting Shivambu would be fired, while others suggested he was emulating Jacob Zuma

Sizwe Dhlomo shared why Floyd Shivambu didn't resign from the MK Party.

Radio and TV personality Sizwe Dhlomo believes that Floyd Shivambu had intended to announce his resignation from the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party at his explosive press conference, but something had changed his mind.

The former Secretary-General of the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party left jaws on the floor after addressing media houses on Thursday, 19 June 2025, in Midrand, Johannesburg.

Shivambu stirred social media chat after he declared that he wasn’t resigning from the MK Party and announced that he would consult South Africans before he forms a new political party.

Sizwe Dhlomo theorises why Floyd Shivambu didn't leave MK Party

A section of South Africans had anticipated that Floyd Shivambu would announce his resignation from the MK Party and the formation of a new political party during the press conference. Popular radio personality Sizwe Dhlomo, who previously criticised Floyd Shivambu, said the former EFF politician wanted to resign from the MK Party at the highly-anticipated press conference. The Kaya 959 host speculates that events preceding Thursday’s press conference made him reconsider.

Dhlomo believes someone had contacted Shivambu and advised him not to resign from the MK Party. The post read:

“I think Floyd was going to leave, but somebody spoke a little bit of sense into him over the last 48 hours. Now, he’s hedging.”

Netizens react to Sizwe Dhlomo's theory why Shivambu didn't resign

In the comments, several South Africans predicted that Shivambu would be fired, while others highlighted that he was emulating MK Party leader Jacob Zuma.

Here are some of the reactions:

@nana_duma declared:

“He is going to be fired.”

@MelodicVibz speculated:

“Maybe he went to Shepherd Bushiri for the money; he knew his days were numbered over there by MK.”

@ka_madesi explained:

“He’s just using Jacob Zuma’s strategy, of leaving a party without resigning.”

@geschauke argued:

“Or maybe he just chose wisdom over impulse. Real leadership isn’t about flinching or fleeing—it’s about pausing, reassessing, and staying the course when it matters. That’s not hedging. That’s maturity.”

@UtdSA_Red advised:

“Bro, you’ve never predicted anything right politically. Sit this one out. According to you, Nelson Mandela is still alive!”

Sizwe Dhlomo theorised why Floyd Shivambu didn't resign from the MK Party.

Sizwe Dhlomo clashes with Fana Mokoena

Sizwe Dhlomo isn't on board with Floyd Shivambu or anyone else forming a new political party.

Briefly News reported that Sizwe Dhlomo clashed with former Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) politician Fana Mokoena regarding the state of politics in South Africa.

Dhlomo declared that politics, as a meaningful force for change and liberation in South Africa, is finished. The former MTV host declared that people join political parties for personal gain rather than public service.

