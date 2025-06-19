Floyd Shivambu seemingly took a cheap shot at Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla during his media briefing on 19 June 2025

The former Secretary-General said that he will always speak out against wrongdoing, even against untouchables

South Africans were amazed that Shivambu made the comment, with some people saying it would not end well

Floyd Shivambu seemingly fired a cheap shot at Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla during his media briefing.

Source: Getty Images

Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues.

GAUTENG – Floyd Shivambu’s press briefing has become a huge talking point on social media, but it’s one moment in particular that has lit up social media.

Shivambu held the media briefing in Midrand on 19 June 2025 to discuss the political developments in the country.

While the briefing focused on his political future, his position within the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party, and his thoughts on the Economic Freedom Fighters, it also included a jab at an MK Party member.

Shivambu fires a cheap shot at MK Party member

During his address, the former Secretary-General of the party fired a shot seemingly at Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla. Zuma-Sambudla has been critical of Shivambu during his time at the party, and even insulted him in a series of late-night posts on X.

Jacob Zuma's daughter was forced to apologise to Shivambu for her actions and underwent a disciplinary process as well.

Shivambu mentioned that during his address, when talking about wrongdoing within parties. He said that he would always speak out against wrongdoing, even if it was against ‘untouchables’.

“People who take drugs, tweet at night and insult us,” Shivambu said.

Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla criticised Floyd Shivambu in a series of late-night posts on X. Image: Darren Stewart

Source: Getty Images

The comment drew an audible reaction from members of the media who were surprised that he actually said that.

You can watch his statement below.

South Africans amazed by Shivambu’s bravado

Social media users were taken aback by Shivambu’s bravery, with many saying it won’t end well for him.

@_officialMoss said:

“It’s going to end in tears, and we will be there.”

@visse_ss added:

“Floyd Shivambu was cooking everyone today.”

@starmahlalela stated:

“This won't end well.”

@scrutinize00001 said:

“We will be there when they expel him.”

@olwethumtati added:

“uBaba waseNkandla will not take this lightly🤣.”

@CollinsNte97873 suggested:

“Duduzile must consider seeking legal advice here. Sheer defamation.”

@tuse11 asked:

“How can he say he respects Zuma and then accuse his daughter of using drugs at night? He is using Zuma, hoping to get votes.”

@ZibusisoZie stated:

“This is basically a plea to get fired.”

@Neo_Sooul said:

“The journos were like yoooh, this is that mgozi we are here for.”

