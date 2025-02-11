The official opposition, the MK Party, has ordered MP Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla to apologise to Secretary-general Floyd Shivambu

It also announced disciplinary processes against her after she verbally attacked Shivambu on X

Rumours of a faction developing within the party, and the party threatened her with expulsion for her conducts

Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla has beef with Floyd Shivambu. Images: @DZumaSDambudla and @FloydShivambu

JOHANNESBURG — The MK Party announced that it is slapping Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla with a disciplinary process after her public rant at secretary-general Floyd Shivambu. She has been ordered to apologise to him and the party for her conduct.

What happened between Dudu and Shivambu?

Duduzile blazed the X streets with fiery tweets directed at Shivambu, who she called a"mafikizolo", a term which means a newcomer. This was about the fact that Shivambu joined the MK Party after he left the Economic Freedom Fighters, where he was the party's deputy president.

Factionalism?

Zuma-Sambudla's rant fueled allegations of a faction brewing in the MK Party. She initially tweeted on her @DZumaSambudla X account that she aligned herself with the faction of the "real co-founders of the MK Party", whom she called the commanders of 16 December 2023. She was referring to the date when party President Jacob Zuma presented the MK Party at Uncle Tom's Hall in Orlando on 16 December 2023.

View the X tweet here:

Another MK Party member tweeting on the @MKParty_InfoGuy X account shot back and said that members of the party who joined in December 2023 are just as important as those who joined on 10 February.

View the X tweet:

Duduzile angrily fired back and forcefully instructed Shivambu to tell his minions to back off.

What did the MK Party say?

Shivambu posted a statement from the MKP on his @FloydShivambu X account. Zuma slammed Zuma-Sambudla's conduct and said her posts were insulting towards Shivambu, who is the party's secretary general.

He ordered that she issue an unconditional public apology to Shivambu, Zuma members and supporters of the party. She must also apologise to all the structures she serves in or leads, including the Southern Caucus of the Pan African Parliament, where she was sworn in.

Duduzile Zuma went on an X rant against Floyd Shivambu. Image: @MkhontoweSizwex

Zuma also said an internal disciplinary process would be initiated, and if she failed to comply with the orders, her membership would be terminated, and she would be recalled from Party responsibilities.

"Such actions are unacceptable, divisive, denigrating and offensive. They undermine the principles of unity, respect and discipline that are fundamental to the values of uMkhonto weSizwe Party," Zuma said.

View the X statement here:

Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla appears in court

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Zuma-Sambudla appeared in court on terrorism charges. The charges were related to her alleged involvement in the July 2021 unrest, which resulted in over 300 deaths when businesses in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal were looted.

She appeared on 30 January, and the National Prosecuting Authority said it took three years to compile the case as it was unique in that the investigation and evidence were based on social media posts.

