Economic Freedom Fighters president has announced that Floyd Shivambu and Jimmy Manyi have resigned to join the MK Party

Manyi is expected to join the MK Party, while Julius Malema said more EFF members would resign from the party

He said this should not swerve as a point of collapse but is a testing moment, and South Africans were stunned by the news

Floyd Shivambu is an MK Party member. Images: Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images and Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG—Economic Freedom Fighters president Julius Malema confirmed Floyd Shivambu's resignation from the party. He will join the MK Party.

Shivambu joins MK Party

The SABC streamed the press briefing on YouTube, during which Malema announced Shivambu's resignation. Malema was crestfallen and said that Shivambu's resignation was like him resigning from himself, as he was not a mere member but a founding member. He confirmed that Shivambu is joining the MK Party. Jimmy Manyi resigned on Monday, 13 August.

He said that although the party's constitution does not allow members who resigned to return to the party, Shivambu is welcome to do so if needed. He noted how the resignation hit him hard.

"There is nothing personal in politics... If politics was the stock market, it would be volatile," he said.

"I know members that are double packing. they're both members of the EFF and the MK Party."

Shivambu said he would not speak about the MK Party but said the progressive charter was signed and that the parties that signed will fight for land expropriation and nationalisation and strengthen democracy by ensuring that government and major society players are accountable.

@ewnreporter tweeted that Shivambu was joining the MK Party. View the tweet here:

South Africans in an uproar

Netizens were gobsmacked by the fact that Shivambu and Manyi left the EFF to join the MK Party.

Sunnerkey said:

"Viva MK Viva. Who's next?"

Neilwe?T said:

"Something fishy is being cooked here."

Katleho said:

"I very often get the feeling that Julius Malema is not a member of the EFF. The EFF is a member of Julius. Floyd realised that."

Wadostydray said:

"Malema will never forgive you.

Menzi Mhlungu said:

"MK Party is recruiting only the graduates. Watch the space."

Floyd Shivambu and Julius Malema implicated in VBS Mutual Bank Saga

In a related article. Briefly News reported that Malema and Shivambu have been implicated in the VBS Mutual Bank saga.

The convicted former chairman, Tshifhiwa Matodzi, wrote in an affidavit that he met with Malema and Shivambu and said he paid the party millions in donations.

