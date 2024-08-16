Minister of Home Affairs Leon Schreiber Revives Immigration Advisory Board
- Leon Schreiber, the Minister of Home Affairs, has revived the Immigration Advisory Board and has called for nominations for board members
- the Immigration Advisory Board has not been active for more than eight years, and the minister has called for qualified people to come forth and join the board
- South Africans applauded Schreiber's move, and many were hopeful that the Government of National Unity would deliver
JOHANNESBURG—The Minister of Home Affairs, Leon Schreiber, has revived the Immigration Advisory Board, which has not been active in almost a decade.
Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber revives board
According to IOL, Schreiber called for nominees to serve on the board, which has been inactive for between eight to 10 years. The Department of Home Affairs gazetted the announcement and invited nominations for five board members.
The board advises the government on immigration policies, and board members are expected to hold the position for four years. Those nominated must demonstrate experience in enforcement, adjudication, control and the law.
South Africans praise the GNU
Netizens discussing the board on Facebook were ecstatic and praised Schreiber and the Government of National Unity.
Mulimisi Raswiswi said:
"GNU ministers rolling up their sleeves to show the ANC how it is done."
Mulalo Tshiloz asked:
"Where can we nominate?"
Justin SA Phahlane said:
"Finally, at least there's hope under the new GNU government."
Cecil Kock said:
"Eventually, we can get rid of the rotten, unprofessional, corrupt officials and illegal welfare immigrants who drive our economy to the ground."
Yanga Somila said:
"SA politics will never be the same again. Competence is slowly showing."
Home Affairs reveals that Chidimma Adetshina's mother may have committed identity theft
In a similar article, Briefly News reported that the Department of Home Affairs said there was prima facie evidence former Miss SA contestant Chidimma Adetshina's mother committed a crime.
The Department released its findings after public pressure was placed on Adetshina's mother to be investigated. It found that she could have committed identity theft and fraud.
