Senzo Mchunu responded to President Cyril Ramaphosa's decision to grant him a leave of absence

The Police Minister will be on leave while a Commission of Inquiry investigates the allegations

South Africans weighed in on Mchunu's statement, sharing their thoughts on Ramaphosa's decision

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Senzo Mchunu Welcomes Cyril Ramaphosa’s Decision to Place Him on Leave, SA Roasts Police Minister

Source: Getty Images

Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

GAUTENG – Senzo Mchunu has welcomed President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision to place him on leave following allegations made against him.

The Minister of Police was granted a leave of absence by the president in response to the allegations made by Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

The KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner levelled serious allegations against Mchunu, accusing him of interfering in some cases and being in the pocket of a known criminal kingpin.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Ramaphosa, during his address to the nation, put Mchunu on leave while also setting up a Judicial Commission of Inquiry to investigate the claims.

How did Mchunu respond?

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) following the president’s address, Mchunu welcomed the decision. The minister did ask to be placed on special leave before Ramaphosa’s meeting.

"I welcome and respect the President’s decision and pledge my commitment to the process. Honour and integrity are the virtues I personally subscribe to and which we all need to make efforts to uphold,” he said.

Mchunu said that he was ready when called upon to respond to the accusations and account to the citizens of the country. Professor Firoz Cachalia will take over as Acting Police Minister until the Commission of Inquiry is completed.

What do you need to know about Mchunu

How did South Africans respond?

Social media users didn’t take too kindly to Mchunu’s statement, with many noting he would be sitting at home earning a salary.

@visse_ss said:

“You’re not stepping down out of honour. You’re stepping aside because the walls are closing in. The only reason you’re still being treated gently is because Cyril Ramaphosa is protecting you. We’ve seen this script before. It’s State Capture 2.0. The people aren’t stupid.”

@Constitution_94 asked:

“So, you also agreed to earn a salary sitting at home whilst an acting police minister is earning the same salary in your position?”

@Remiazania2 stated:

“Baba Senzo Mchunu, you should have done the honourable thing and asked Cyril Ramaphosa to relieve you of your duties rather than continue to be paid. It’s equivalent to stealing from the taxpayers. We can clearly see that you have been given time to cover your tracks.”

@Sthamber noted:

“Senzo Mchunu will obviously be happy and accept the decision by the president. He will enjoy all benefits while doing nothing.”

@SankoM68765 said:

“It was staged between the two of you. You offered this in the afternoon to test the waters, and in the evening, the president just rubber-stamped it. You should have resigned or been fired.”

@Mzwaie_M added:

“Mxm, you will be enjoying your full salary and all the benefits while doing nothing.”

Political parties are unhappy with Ramaphosa’s decision

Briefly News also reported that political parties were not happy with Ramaphosa’s decision to put Mchunu on leave.

The Economic Freedom Fighters, uMkhonto weSizwe and the Democratic Alliance weighed in on Ramaphosa’s statement.

The EFF was unhappy with the appointment of an acting minister, while the MK Party slammed the commission of inquiry.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News