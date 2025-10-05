Senzo Mchunu Unshaken by Madlanga Commission Evidence
- Suspended Police Minister Senzo Mchunu said he is not bothered by what has come to light at the Madlanga commission
- Mchunu has been implicated in several allegations of corruption and political interference by Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi
- He said that he is glad that he will be presented with an opportunity to state his side of the story
Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!
Suspended Police Minister Senzo Mchunu said that he is not shaken by the evidence implicating him in corruption and political interference.
What did Mchunu say?
Speaking at a memorial lecture in the Musa Dladla region of KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday, 4 October 2025, Mchunu said he is ready to testify before the commission. The lecture was aimed at commemorating struggle stalwarts Simon Msweli and Mike Mthethwa.
He said that he is glad that he will have an opportunity to present his side of the story to the commission. Mchunu noted that he is not shaken by the evidence implicating him. This follows explosive allegations made against him by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
Interfered in police operations
Mkhwanazi accused Mchunu of interfering with SAPS operations, which allegedly resulted in the disbandment of the task team investigating political killings in KwaZulu-Natal. He also faces allegations of associating with criminal cartels accused of attempting to influence the SAPS.
All witnesses who have been called to testify before the commission, including Mkhwanazi, national police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola, and SAPS crime intelligence head Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo, have alleged that Mchunu interfered in police operations.
A look at the witnesses
Five witnesses have testified since the start of the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry. Mkhwanazi was the first witness to testify. His boss, National Commissioner General Fannie Masemola, was the second to testify.
His testimony was followed by the South African Police Service's head of policy, Dr Petronella Van Rooyen. The KwaZulu-Natal National Director of Public Prosecutions, Elaine Harrison, also testified, as well as Lieutenant-General Dumisani Khumalo.
What you need to know about the Madlanga Commission
- General Mkhwanazi accused the Presidency of interfering with investigations.
- The KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner claimed that Vusimuzi Matlala’s cars were registered by the State.
- The police’s Head of Legal Services, General Petronella Van Rooyen, said Mchunu didn’t have the power to disband the task team.
- Masemola accused Mchunu and General Shadrack Sibiya of trying to protect criminal syndicates.
- The National Prosecuting Authority’s Elaine Harrison said she was not informed about the disbanding of the Political Killings Task Team.
- Khumalo revealed five major cartels were operating in the country. He also implicated Vusimuzi Matlala and Katiso Molefe as heads of two of the cartels.
- Deputy Chief Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga stated that the inquiry would be postponed, but provided no other details.
- The Madlanga Commission said that it will not discuss internal staffing issues after allegations that evidence leader Terry Motau wanted to step down from his role. This was after City Press alleged that Motau wanted to resign from the commission.
ATTENTION: Help Us Grow and Get Rewarded! Share Your Thoughts About Briefly News and Unlock A Copywriting Course In A Giveaway.
Source: Briefly News
Justin Williams (Editorial Assistant) Justin Williams joined Briefly News in 2024. He is currently the Opinion Editor and a Current Affairs Writer. He completed his Bachelor of Arts (BA) degree in Film & Multimedia Production and English Literary Studies from the University of Cape Town in 2024. Justin is a former writer and chief editor at Right for Education Africa: South African chapter. Contact Justin at justin.williams@briefly.co.za