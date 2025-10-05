Senzo Mchunu Unshaken by Madlanga Commission Evidence

Suspended Police Minister Senzo Mchunu said he is not bothered by what has come to light at the Madlanga commission

Mchunu has been implicated in several allegations of corruption and political interference by Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi

He said that he is glad that he will be presented with an opportunity to state his side of the story

Suspended Police Minister Senzo Mchunu said that he is not shaken by the evidence implicating him in corruption and political interference.

Suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu says he is unfazed.



What did Mchunu say?

Speaking at a memorial lecture in the Musa Dladla region of KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday, 4 October 2025, Mchunu said he is ready to testify before the commission. The lecture was aimed at commemorating struggle stalwarts Simon Msweli and Mike Mthethwa.

He said that he is glad that he will have an opportunity to present his side of the story to the commission. Mchunu noted that he is not shaken by the evidence implicating him. This follows explosive allegations made against him by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

Interfered in police operations

Mkhwanazi accused Mchunu of interfering with SAPS operations, which allegedly resulted in the disbandment of the task team investigating political killings in KwaZulu-Natal. He also faces allegations of associating with criminal cartels accused of attempting to influence the SAPS.

All witnesses who have been called to testify before the commission, including Mkhwanazi, national police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola, and SAPS crime intelligence head Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo, have alleged that Mchunu interfered in police operations.

A look at the witnesses

Five witnesses have testified since the start of the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry. Mkhwanazi was the first witness to testify. His boss, National Commissioner General Fannie Masemola, was the second to testify.

His testimony was followed by the South African Police Service's head of policy, Dr Petronella Van Rooyen. The KwaZulu-Natal National Director of Public Prosecutions, Elaine Harrison, also testified, as well as Lieutenant-General Dumisani Khumalo.

Mkhwanazi accused Mchunu of interfering with SAPS operations.



What you need to know about the Madlanga Commission

