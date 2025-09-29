The Madlanga Commission has responded to allegations that evidence leader Terry Motau has asked to step down

Motau allegedly requested to leave the position, and Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga allegedly asked him to reconsider

The Madlanga Commission said that it would not be distracted and did not confirm or deny the allegations of Motau's exit

PRETORIA, GAUTENG — The Madlanga Commission said that it will not discuss internal staffing issues after allegations that evidence leader Terry Motau wanted to step down from his role. The Commission of Inquiry began its public hearings on 17 September 2025.

According to Eyewitness News, the Commission of Inquiry's spokesperson, Jeremy Michaels, said that the commission was focused on conducting an inquiry into the allegations KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi made. This was after City Press alleged that Motau wanted to resign from the commission.

Michaels said that the Commission would not be distracted and did not comment on allegations that Motau's resignation could derail the progress of the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

A look at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry

Four witnesses have testified since the commencement of the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry. Mkhwanazi was the first witness to testify. His boss, National Commissioner General Fannie Masemola, was the second to testify. His testimony was followed by the South African Police Service's head of policy, Dr Petronella Van Rooyen. The KwaZulu-Natal National Director of Public Prosecutions, Elaine Harrison, also testified.

What you need to know about the Commission of Inquiry

South Africans weigh in

Netizens commented on the allegations.

Thembi said:

"This gives a chance for the appointment of other advocates."

Tyrone said:

"Such a drama queen. On the very first day, he asked to be excused. He knew he wouldn't see through with this Commission."

Mlando said:

"What is known about Motau is that he is an upright, respected, and honest advocate who does his job in a professional manner."

iNkanyamba asked:

"Did he get an offer he cannot refuse?"

Ayanda Yaya asked:

"Did someone threaten him?"

Mchunu did not have disbandment powers

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Van Rooyen testified that Mchunu did not have the power to disband the Political Killings Task Team. She spoke at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry's public hearings.

Van Rooyen questioned whether the directive was lawful. She said that the authority to disband the Political Killings Task Team related to its operations was outside of his scope of power.

