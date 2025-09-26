A few hours after the letter, Police Minister Senzo Mchunu reportedly wrote to disband the Political Killings Task Team suspended Deputy National Commissioner General Shadrack Sibiya's letter also went viral

Sibiya's letter was directed to the Divisional Commissioner of Crime Intelligence and directs that the disbandment should be finalised by April

Calls for Sibiya and Mchunu to be arrested mounted as they slammed the two top officials for their role in disbanding the PKTT

General Shadrack Sibiya's infamous disbandment letter trended.

PRETORIA, GAUTENG — The letter that suspended Deputy National Commissioner General Shadrack Sibiya wrote to disband the Political Killings Task Team (PKTT) went viral on 26 September 2025. The letter was posted the day after Senzo Mchunu's letter also trended.

The Justice, Crime, Prevention and Security Cluster posted the letter on its @CrimeWatch_RSA X account. The letter was written on 22 April 2025, four months after Mchunu ordered the disbandment of the PKTT.

Sibiya directed the letter to the Divisional Commissioner of Crime Intelligence. Sibiya said in the letter that, in compliance with Mchunu's 31 December 2024 and subsequent directives, the process of the disbandment and deactivation of the PKTT should be finalised by 24 April 2025. He also directed that the dockets the PKTT was investigating should be transferred to the Division of Detective and Forensic Services.

What did Mchunu's letter say?

Mchunu's letter was written on 31 December 2024. In the letter, Mchunu said that the PKTT is no longer a useful unit and said that it should be disbanded. He also ordered National Commissioner General Fannie Masemola to provide him with an update on the disbandment of the PKTT.

Mchunu and Sibiya's involvement has been at the centre of the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, which began on 17 September 2025. In his testimony, Masemola gave insight into the PKTT's disbandment. He slammed Mchunu and accused him of encroaching on his duties as the National Commissioner.

Masemola also said Mchunu and Sibiya worked to protect Gauteng-based crime syndicates. He said the phone that was seized from the attempted murder-accused tendepreneur Vusimuzi Matlala's house in 2024.

The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry heard testimonies about the PKTT's disbandment.

What did South Africans say?

South Africans called for the duo to be arrested.

I am an Economic Freedom Fighter said:

"Sibiya and Mchunu must be arrested and kept in jail until their time to testify at the Commission and Ad Hoc committee."

LeraLove said:

"Firing or suspending is not enough. They need to spend time in jail. Any corrupt officials must receive hefty penalties for corruption."

Mr Frank Talk said:

"When is SAPS arresting Shadrack? He should be in jail."

Skeptical umuNTU said:

"The man wanted to make sure they dissolved a team that worked for years in one day and close shop like nothing ever happened."

Mother of the Nation said:

"I don't understand why he is still not arrested."

Millencia said:

"31 December. While everyone was doing last-minute shopping, making sure drinks and meats are enough, Shadrack and the gang were up to no good."

Memphis asked:

"Is it difficult to treat them like criminals? Handcuffs, a cell here and there?"

Mchunu has no power to disband PKTT

