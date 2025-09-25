Global site navigation

Retired Interpol Ambassador Slams Senzo Mchunu for PKTT Disbandment
Retired Interpol Ambassador Slams Senzo Mchunu for PKTT Disbandment

by  Tebogo Mokwena
  • Interpol's former ambassador Andy Mashaile criticised the role Police Minister Senzo Mchunu played in the disbandment of the Political Killings Task Team
  • Mchunu's involvement in the disbandment of the PKTT was at the centre of National Commissioner General Fannie Masemola's testimony at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry
  • Mashaile accused Mchunu of bypassing protocols, and South Africans agreed with his criticism of Mchunu's actions

Interpol's former ambassador sais Senzo Mchunu acted inappropriately by disbanding the Political Killings Task Team
Retired Interpol ambassador Andy Mashaile discussed Senzo Mchunu's disbandment of the PKTT. Image: Mlungisi Louw/Volksblad/Gallo Images via Getty Images
Source: Getty Images

PRETORIA, GAUTENG — Interpol's former ambassador, Andy Mashaile, has called Senzo Mchunu out for his decision to disband the Political Killings Task Team (PKTT). This was after National Commissioner General Fannie Masemola and KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi testified at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry's public hearings.

SAPS Legal head says Senzo Mchunu did not have the powers to disband PKTT

According to IOL, Mashaile said that Mchunu should have consulted the South African Police Service (SAPS) structures. He said that Mchunu's approach bypassed protocols and was inappropriate. He said that Mchunu would have operated in tandem with Masemola if he had a different view of the PKTT's operations.

Mashaile added that the operations of the police are under Masemola's control. Mchunu should have contacted Masemola and given him reasons why he wanted the team to be disbanded.

What you need to know about the Political Killings Task Team

Fannie Masemola accuses Senzo Mchunu and Shadrack Sibiya of protecting crime syndicates

Senzo Mchunu's involvement in the disbandment of the Political Killings Task Teams has come under fire
Senzo Mchunu has been criticised for disbanding the PKTT. Image: Mlungisi Louw/Volksblad/Gallo Images via Getty Images
Source: Getty Images

What did South Africans say?

Netizens commented on Mashaile's take.

Melo Tlou said:

"The evidence is there for everyone to see, but trust me, Mchunu won't go to jail because of his protectors."

Stefanus Oosthuizen said:

"Mchunu's decision was clearly rotten with criminal intent."

Lip Service said:

"Indeed, it's a disgrace."

Anthony Zaba said:

"Mchunu was bought by Cat like how you buy Savanna in a bottle store."

Patrick Matseba asked:

"If the person who must receive the recommendations of this commission is also implicated, then who must receive them and who must make sure they get implemented?"

Sibiya had no power to obey Mchunu's orders

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Van Rooyen testified that Sibiya had no power to take orders from Mchunu. She testified at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry on 25 September.

Van Rooyen said that deputy national police commissioners did not have to comply with illegal orders from ministers. She highlighted that the deputy national police commissioners report to the national commissioner.

Source: Briefly News

