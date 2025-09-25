Retired Interpol Ambassador Slams Senzo Mchunu for PKTT Disbandment
- Interpol's former ambassador Andy Mashaile criticised the role Police Minister Senzo Mchunu played in the disbandment of the Political Killings Task Team
- Mchunu's involvement in the disbandment of the PKTT was at the centre of National Commissioner General Fannie Masemola's testimony at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry
- Mashaile accused Mchunu of bypassing protocols, and South Africans agreed with his criticism of Mchunu's actions
PRETORIA, GAUTENG — Interpol's former ambassador, Andy Mashaile, has called Senzo Mchunu out for his decision to disband the Political Killings Task Team (PKTT). This was after National Commissioner General Fannie Masemola and KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi testified at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry's public hearings.
According to IOL, Mashaile said that Mchunu should have consulted the South African Police Service (SAPS) structures. He said that Mchunu's approach bypassed protocols and was inappropriate. He said that Mchunu would have operated in tandem with Masemola if he had a different view of the PKTT's operations.
Mashaile added that the operations of the police are under Masemola's control. Mchunu should have contacted Masemola and given him reasons why he wanted the team to be disbanded.
What you need to know about the Political Killings Task Team
- Masemola slammed Mchunu for his decision to disband the Political Killings Task Team and said that Mchunu was encroaching on his duties
- Masemola also praised the Political Killings Task Team's crime-fighting abilities and said that they are unmatched
- The National Commissioner also said that Mchunu informed him that President Cyril Ramaphosa approved the disbandment of the PKTT
- The South African Police Service's Head of Governance, Legislation and Police General Petronella Van Rooyen said Mchunu did not have the power to disband the PKTT
- Mchunu reportedly told Masemola that political killings were just murders and were not a thing after 1994
What did South Africans say?
Netizens commented on Mashaile's take.
Melo Tlou said:
"The evidence is there for everyone to see, but trust me, Mchunu won't go to jail because of his protectors."
Stefanus Oosthuizen said:
"Mchunu's decision was clearly rotten with criminal intent."
Lip Service said:
"Indeed, it's a disgrace."
Anthony Zaba said:
"Mchunu was bought by Cat like how you buy Savanna in a bottle store."
Patrick Matseba asked:
"If the person who must receive the recommendations of this commission is also implicated, then who must receive them and who must make sure they get implemented?"
Sibiya had no power to obey Mchunu's orders
In a related article, Briefly News reported that Van Rooyen testified that Sibiya had no power to take orders from Mchunu. She testified at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry on 25 September.
Van Rooyen said that deputy national police commissioners did not have to comply with illegal orders from ministers. She highlighted that the deputy national police commissioners report to the national commissioner.
Source: Briefly News
