The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry is hearing from Major-General Petronella van Rooyen, the third witness to testify

The Head of Governance, Legislation and Policy at the Legal Services Division is discussing the legal framework of the police

Van Rooyen touched on the Police Minister Senzo Mchunu's order and Shadrack Sibiya's implementation of those

The Madlanga Commission heard that Lieutenant General Shadrack Sibiya should not have followed the directions of Police Minister Senzo Mchunu. Image: @News24 (X)/ Brenton Geach

GAUTENG - Deputy Police Commissioner Shadrack Sibiya had no power to take instructions from Police Minister, Senzo Mchunu.

The statement is according to Major-General Petronella van Rooyen, who has been testifying on day six at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria.

Van Rooyen, the Head of Governance, Legislation and Policy at the Legal Services Division of the South African Police Service (SAPS), provided insight on the legal framework of the police and the minister.

Van Rooyen discusses Lieutenant-General Sibiya’s actions

During her testimony on 25 September 2025, van Rooyen explained that deputy national police commissioners do not have the power to comply with illegal orders from the minister.

“The deputy national police commissioners report to the national commissioner, and the national commissioner reports, as the head of department, to the minister,” she said.

She also noted that the deputy national commissioner did not have the power to act on the instruction of the minister if it went against the national commissioner’s decision.

Van Rooyen emphasized that no member could comply with an illegal order. She explained that the order came from the minister, who did not have the power to issue such an order, making it illegal.

You can view her statement below.

Why is van Rooyen’s statement bad for Mchunu and Sibiya?

The statement is further proof of Mkhwanazi’s claims that the minister and Sibiya overstepped their roles in trying to disband the Political Killings Task Team (PKTT). Mchunu gave the order for the disbandment of the PKTT while National Police Commissioner, General Fannie Masemola, was on leave.

In his testimony, Masemola said he agreed to a phased-out approach for disbanding the team as he realised he could not stop Mchunu, but that Sibiya was pushing for its immediate disbandment. Mkhwanazi also claimed that Sibiya and Mchunu were colluding to protect criminal syndicates by disbanding the PKTT.

Major-General Petronella van Rooyen is the third witness to testify in the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry. Image: @_AfricanSoil

Some of the explosive allegations made during the Madlanga Commission

