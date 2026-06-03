Social media content creator K Naomi has announced that she will be an event, which is the first of many

The personality is planning an event which explores all five senses, and caters to them, through sound, fragrance, food and more

Although her fans are here for the idea, Mzansi has trolled Naomi and offered their salty reactions to the event

K Naomi's multi-sensory event sparked outrage online. Image: knaomin

Source: Instagram

Socialite K Naomi has announced an event which caters for all five senses. Her private gathering will be a night of fragrances, music, flavour and storytelling.

Interested patrons can secure their seat for R5,000, with Naomi promising an evening like no other.

K Naomi to host event for 5K

Taking to Instagram, Naomi said she had been planning an event of this nature, and it glad that it is finally coming to reality.

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"After years in the industry, I’m finally hosting something that feels deeply personal to me. A private multi-sensory evening inspired by scent, storytelling, music, flavour and beautiful human connection. Limited seats. Beautiful brands. Thoughtful details. And an experience I’ve been dreaming about for a while now. Welcome to AN EVENING IN SCENT," she shared.

Announcing the ticket sales, Naomi said they are available in her bio and that there is limited seating. She promises ticketholders an exquisite menu, which will be paired with the right cocktail, gifts and an opportunity to make meaningful connections.

"Tickets are officially on sale! An Evening In Scent is a private multi-sensory dining experience inspired by fragrance, flavour, music and storytelling. A night where scent, flavour, sound, touch and sight come together to create something truly unforgettable. Expect a chef-curated menu, bespoke cocktail pairings, beautiful gifting and meaningful connections. So here it is. Your seat at the table is R5000. LIMITED SEATS AVAILABLE. Can’t wait to see you there!" she exclaimed.

K Naomi’s event will sell tickets for 5K a seat. Image: knaomin

Source: Instagram

Mzansi reacts to Naomi's event

On Instagram, people are lined up to purchase their tickets, saying this is a good initiative.

One fan said, Vickycrease, said:

"Super inspiring, congratulations."

However, on X, people spared no time to drag Naomi for filth. Below are some of the reactions to nozipho_n's post:

@Sunflowerreal exclaimed:

"Wait, a seat for R5000 a dining experience ngeke!"

@Masana__ shared:

"Being discerning, less gullible and sceptical is the ultimate cheat code for keeping you away from overpriced tables that offer no real value."

@RefilweMohlamo3 joked:

"Since Madlanga and the weekly arrests. I’ve been seeing quite a number of these get-rich-quick schemes."

@ThatUniqueTee shared:

"I love me a sophisticated scam that won’t have you appearing in a commission on some “Let’s please go to Page 1177 of File 3, chat 2.”

@_DimphoM defended the event:

"The people who are mad in the comments definitely didn’t read the flyer. The target market won't mind lol (eseng nna though 😭👍🏽).

@terunnk shared:

"I'm sure it will be amazing, but R5,000 is a serious amount of money for a dinner experience. My senses will have to remain unsensory."

K Naomi makes statement with new hair

In a previous report from Briefly News, K Naomi unveiled a stunning low-cut hairstyle on Instagram.

Naomi shared a series of confident snaps rocking the chic new look, captioning it as her way of embracing change.

Source: Briefly News