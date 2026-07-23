Stellenbosch University engineers and students have built the electronics needed for Africa's first moon mission, Africa2Moon

The mission aims to deploy a radio telescope array on the lunar south pole, one of the coldest places in the Solar System

South Africans online reacted with pride as the historic 2029 launch drew international attention

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The first African moon mission is being made possible by South African engineers. Image: @monstArrr

Source: Getty Images

South African engineers are heading to the moon. Stellenbosch University students and engineers have built the electronics for Africa2Moon, Africa's first lunar mission, which is scheduled to launch in partnership with China in 2029. @AfricaFactsZone shared the news on 22 July 2026

The mission will deploy a low-frequency radio telescope array on the lunar surface, making it the first of its kind anywhere on the moon. The telescope is designed to study low-frequency signals and demonstrate new technology, while also inspiring the next generation of African scientists and engineers.

A Telescope at the Bottom of the World

The target landing site is the lunar south pole, one of the most extreme environments in the entire Solar System. Temperatures there can drop below negative 200 degrees Celsius, and no human-made technology has ever landed at that location. Despite those challenges, it is one of the most scientifically valuable spots on the moon. Permanently shadowed craters in the region hold water ice, making it the likely home of humanity's first permanent off-world research bases in the years ahead.

The spheres carrying the telescope equipment were designed and built on African soil, marking a significant milestone for the continent's space ambitions.

View the X post below:

Mzansi Reacts to the Moon Mission

South Africans were quick to share their thoughts on @AfricaFactsZone's page:

@Mashesha_RSA wrote:

"South Africa is doing everything in Africa. One would swear South Africa is the only country in Africa 😂😂"

@Malatjie_ said:

"We break our backs to carry such an ungrateful continent"

@YoliswaMgaju reacted:

"South Africa, not Africa. You said we aren't part of y'all and you hate watched every Bafana Bafana game. Keep distancing yourselves now the way you did then!"

@Baelish15 joked:

"Shhhhhhhh don't make noise, they might think there's work opportunities at the moon"

@Zamaswati_M summed it up:

"More reasons to envy us 😋😂 Being a South African hater is definitely a full time job 🤣"

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Source: Briefly News