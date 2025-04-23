South African TV personality K Naomi had fans gushing over her recent pictures

The star looked gorgeous at the Cruz SA Fashion Week opening part red carpet on Tuesday, 22 April 2025, in Johannesburg

Many netizens flooded the star's comment section with complimentary messages

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Netizens gushed over K Naomi's new pictures. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Johannesburg lit up as fashionistas and celebrities brought their A-game during the opening night of the Cruz SA Fashion Week party.

K Naomi stuns in new pictures

One thing about the South African TV personality K Naomi, she knows how to pull a showstopper. The social media influencer who slammed another influencer online, who allegedly owed her money in 2024 stunned in new pictures.

The star, whose real name is K Naomi Phakathi, was spotted at the Cruz SA Fashion Week opening party, which took place at the Forum, Hyde Park in Johannesburg on Tuesday, 22 April 2025, looking stunning in a cute black and white dress.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Phakathi posted several pictures of her look on Instagram and captioned them:

"A Big Deal. @safashionweek Opening, outfit is a collaboration piece by @_rethan_ and I. 📸: @taff_murda_"

Fans gush over K Naomi's look

Many netizens flooded the comment section with complimentary messages, and others gushed over how stunning the TV personality looked at the party. Here's what they had to say:

The former Miss SA, Natasha Vermaak, said:

"The fashionista that you are!"

yozefit complimented K Naomi:

"You definitely pulled that hairstyle off Hun. You look like millions tlhe."

lebzee_hermajesty wrote:

"You are definitely a BIG DEAL, an absolute stunner."

lindo_adequate commented:

"You nailed this look."

realsanele_m responded:

"Looooove this look on you. I wish the tie was tucked in the skirt to make the look neat,er but it’s beautiful nevertheless."

pontsho_phiri replied:

"ATE… also can we have a moment for your legs."

TV Star K Naomi turned heads at the Cruz SA Fashion Week opening party. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Phupho Gumede's Cruz SAFW opening party outfit steals the show

In September 2024, another celebrity who stunned at last year's Cruz SA Fashion Week opening party was none other than Ayanda Ncwane's younger brother and stylist, Phupho Gumede.

The celebrity stylist's unique outfit again turned heads at the event and on social media. The controversial Musa Khawula posted a picture of the star on his Twitter (X) page. Shortly after the picture of the star's unique outfit went viral, many netizens shared their mixed reactions.

Cruz Brand Manager Maisha Mamabolo previously told Briefly News that it was amazing to see all the celebs dressed uniquely in vibrant colours.

"It was inspiring to witness such a vibrant convergence of creativity and culture. As we continue our longstanding commitment to the South African fashion industry, we were thrilled to celebrate the intersection of fashion, music, and culture while providing a platform for emerging designers. We look forward to the next few days and hope to see you all at SA Fashion Week."

Sannah Mchunu stuns ahead of Mpumalanga TV launch

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Sannah Mchunu recently stepped out for the Mpumalanga TV launch and was an absolute stunner! The Briefly News Awards winner was a sight for sore eyes in a gorgeous black number, and fans couldn't help but flood her comments section with compliments.

Ahead of the launch of Mpumalanga TV, our fave, Sannah Mchunu, decided to give fans a peep into how she stepped out.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News