It looks like Uncle Waffles was sidelined after waiting for hours to perform at the Wireless Festival

The Amapiano star couldn't perform due to poor event coordination and mismanagement, and had to tell fans what happened

Supporters are outraged and called the event out for snubbing Waffles and wasting their time

Uncle Waffles is said to have been snubbed right before her performance at the Wireless Festival, and fans are not having it.

Why did Wireless Festival snub Uncle Waffles?

Uncle Waffles has been touring the world, either performing or making appearances at fashion shows, and recently flew out to England for the Wireless Festival, but things took an unexpected turn.

The internationally celebrated DJ was scheduled to perform on day three of the festival, on 13 July 2025, which was headlined by Drake.

However, after having arrived hours ahead of time to prepare for her set, her team got some bad news when it came time for her to hit the stage.

It is alleged that poor event coordination and mismanagement made it impossible for Waffles to perform, and she decided to let her fans know, right on stage:

"We waited for almost two hours and walked all around to try and get here. They've been playing with us the whole day, and, unfortunately, the time is over; we have to go."

Waffles claims they were "cheated" out of their performance, and were left with no other option but to leave:

Here's how fans reacted to Uncle Waffles' snub

Waffles' honest and emotional announcement left fans outraged, taking to social media to voice their discontent:

BlobWithAGob was shocked:

"Ah, that is terrible. She was a headline act and was treated this way."

AliAwoyera asked:

"As an events team, are you not embarrazed?"

iamtrapnblues said:

"Yeah, the organisation of Wireless is terrible. Because there are so many complaints from artists and audience members. It’s actually insane."

tmhpk_sama was furious:

"How can they do my wife like this?"

arxhiiie wrote:

"Good of her to address her fans directly like this. I don't know why it’s so hard for these festivals that make so much money to get their organisation right."

kushtiem was unimpressed:

"So unprofessional. This festival is too big to be moving like it debuted last year."

kushtiem was curious:

"Sorry, but did they blow their budget on Drake or something? No money to keep backstage running?"

Frxdz1k was shattered:

"She gets too much disrespect for someone so pure in her craft."

iamuniquexo added:

"Aww, no, bless her. I was wondering why I didn’t see any videos. That is wicked. They'd better give her the main stage next year if she even agrees to it. How rude."

OceaneEsther revealed:

"Something was going on in the back office yesterday. Everything was a mash up."

