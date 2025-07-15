Canadian rapper Drake recently gave a major shout-out to Amapiano music producer Kelvin Momo

The multi-award-winning hip hop star gave a much-talked-about performance at the Wireless Festival 2025

South African fans are hyped after Drake's mention, with some getting excited for a possible collaboration in the future

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Drake gave Kelvin Momo his flowers at the Wireless Festival 2025. Image: Mark Blinch/Getty, KelvinMomosa

Source: UGC

Canadian rapper Drake opened up the world stage for Amapiano hitmaker Kelvin Momo. The star gave a massive shout-out to Momo and hailed him for his impressive work on one of his tracks.

On Saturday, 12 July 2025, Aubrey Drake Graham shot up the trends list following his two-day performances at Wireless Festival 2025. The Hold On We're Going Home hitmaker kicked off his shows on Friday, 11 July and performed some of his greatest RnB tracks.

Saturday was dedicated to hip-hop, particularly to paying homage to the UK rap scene. During one of his shows, the star gave a massive shout-out to Fool Me hitmaker Kelvin Momo, mentioning how he contributed to the show.

Momo, according to Drake, turned his dance-hall, RnB-infused hit song Controlla, and made it an Amapiano track. "I hope you enjoy it. Shout out to Kelvin Momo, he helped me flip this tonight."

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Briefly News cannot verify on which date the rapper mentioned Kelvin Momo.

Drake mentioned Kelvin Momo at Wireless Festival 2025. Image: Simone Joyner

Source: Getty Images

How Momo landed on Drake's radar

Drake has always been a Kelvin Momo fan. Sliding into his DMs in 2023, the rapper glorified his music, saying, “You, my friend, are from another planet. Listening to you is like a religious experience.”

Failing to contain his excitement, Momo shared a screenshot of the DM and expressed his disbelief.

"Waking up to such...speechless! Le re nna ke etsa hanyani, Jokes aside. Getting a DM from Drake means a lot I don’t even know what to say but am grateful man."

In 2024, he hopped on Kelvin's Instagram live and left goat emojis. Momo gave his listeners a taste of what he was working on at the time.

Check out Momo's X post here.

Mzansi reacts to Drake mentioning Momo

Social media users gave Momo his flowers, saying he is the real GOAT of Amapiano.

@_ShaunKeyz said:

"I can’t believe Drake gave a shout out to Kelvin Momo and played his song at the Wireless Festival this past weekend. That’s huge."

@J0shua_AGAPE exclaimed:

"Damn! This country has international super producers."

@shalow_mac hailed:

"Momo is God of Amapiano."

@__amina__x said:

"They could never make me hate Kelvin Momo. The GOAT."

@VinylAndVince said:

"Drake about to infiltrate the SA market now. We’re next on the wave circuit. He gon’ be saying ‘Amapiano is the most soulful genre in the world’ by next week."

Watch the video posted by Kreative Korner on X

Kelvin's albums make history

In a previous report from Briefly News, Kelvin Momo's seven studio albums have collectively amassed massive numbers.

Fans of the Amapiano muso, hailed Kelvin Momo for having set a new record with his albums. Some of his projects include Amukelani, Momo’s Private School, Ivy League and more.

Source: Briefly News