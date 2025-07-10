Kelvin Momo has released seven studio albums, and they have all collectively amassed massive numbers

Fans of Amapiano hailed Kelvin Momo for having set a new record with his albums, and debated who the real King of the genre is

The star’s projects from Amukelani, Momo’s Private School, Ivy League and more have placed him among the greats

Kelvin Momo's 7 albums have collectively surpassed 20 Million streams globally. Image: KelvinMomo

Momo's albums dominate Spotify

Halala! Kelvin Momo is currently dominating the Spotify charts, with all seven of his studio albums having collectively broken records.

An X page dedicated to all things SA music numbers reported that Kelvin Momo has set a new record with his chart-topping albums.

Kelvin Momo has an impressive catalogue with hit albums, namely: Amukelani, Momo’s Private School, Ivy League, his 2023 smash hit Kurhula, and 2024 albums Sewe and Ntsako.

@2020Africa took to X (Twitter) to praise the music producer for a job well done, "Kelvin Momo has now becomes the first ever Amapiano artist to have 7 Albums surpass 20 Million streams Globally on Spotify."

On 30 May 2025, Momo released his latest masterpiece Thato Ya Modimo, which broke a new national record, just 11 days after it was released. This 29-track album became the fastest album in SA music history to surpass nine million streams.

Kelvin Momo's album have placed him at the top of Spotify records. Image: Kelvinmomo

Mzansi gives Kelvin Momo his flowers

Social media users debated who the real King of the genre is, after many had previously crowned pioneer Kabza De Small. It seems as though many people have changed their minds.

@ChrisExcel102 argued:

"Is it right that we agree that he’s better than Kabza or Jude early."

@Son_Of_Timothy exclaimed:

"The Real King Of Amapiano. He is the GOAT!"

@Zenande_CSA exclaimed:

"I am happy to announce that I'm part of the revolution!"

@Realtkwilson excitedly said:

"How big is Momo!"

@Impart_ial hailed:

"Kelvin Momo is Thee King Of Amapiano!"

@King_Azola_ said:

"I'm afraid his is GOATED PERIOD! KABZA will never catch up."

Kelvin Momo hosts successful symphonic

The star hosted a successful three-day Red Bull Symphonic at Theatro in Johannesburg. Momo brought his hit songs to life with the help of Adam Howard and the Egoli Symphonic Orchestra.

The show started on Friday, 6 June and concluded on Sunday, 8 June. His show was in high demand, with fans crashing the Ticketmaster website in a desperate bid to secure their tickets.

Momo was also surprised by his parents, who visited him backstage. Another memorable moment was Momo and his bae Babalwa M, who debunked the break-up rumours with a kiss on stage.

Babalwa M and Momo's performance impresses

In a previous report from Briefly News, Babalwa M and Kelvin Momo performed at Kabza De Small's establishment, Piano Hub. A video posted on X has gone viral, and it has left many people impressed, saying they are indeed the best duo.

Kelvin Momo and Babalwa M faced break up rumours; however, they debunked those rumours at the Red Bull Symphonic.

