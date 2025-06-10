Amapiano hitmaker Kelvin Momo was overwhelmed and left emotional by his parents' support at the Red Bull Symphonic

The sold-out three-day affair happened at The Theatro in Johannesburg alongside Adam Howard

Mzansi fans were left emotional by Kelvin Momo's Instagram post, highlighting the immense support his parents gave him

Kelvin Momo brought his parents to the Red Bull Symphonic. Image: Kelvinmomo

Source: Instagram

Fool Me hitmaker Kelvin Momo brought the house down at his sold-out Red Bull Symphonic shows. The moment became a full circle as his mother and father came to support him.

Kelvin Momo's parents make Red Bull Symphonic special

Kelvin Momo, Adam Howard, and the Egoli Symphonic Orchestra joined forces to add orchestral touches to some of Momo's greatest hits. The show kicked off on Friday, 6 June and concluded on Sunday, 8 June.

The Sukakude hitmaker was in high demand that he added a third date to his show. Ticket sales for the third date were hit with even more drama as the Computicket website crashed.

Taking to Instagram, Momo shared a photo from backstage with his parents. His father fist bumped him, while his mother watched with sheer pride on her face.

Mzansi reacts to Kelvin Momo's post

Social media users are extremely proud of Kelvin Momo and are heartened by the immense support he has been receiving from his folks. Momo even cried at the show during his performance of Song Cry.

Martin Justo said:

"When you are acknowledged by the king himself, know you are a certified GOAT."

The Chosen Gemini gushed:

"South Africa is proud and represented well. You outdone yourself kelvin."

Nkosazana Father responded:

"Ma O'lady understood the occasion with that outfit. Classic."

Fai The Original shared:

"This is proof that you should never give up, guys."

Don Mokhele replied:

"I just want to say, thank you for making music. Your music really saved my life. You could have chosen a different career, but you chose music, and I thank you for that, grootman Thato."

Tido Nthutang shared:

"You did Mzanzi proud, Momo."

Redbullza replied:

"Promise we’re not crying."

Lungelo M shared:

"He's crying coz he just realised how good his music is. Yes, Mr Goated, that's what we go through as your fans every time you drop an album."

Realpushkin_rsa stated:

"Madzala on some Blue Moon vibes."

Griz-jones was grateful:

"This is making me emotional. Thank you, South Africa, for this beautiful music and way of life. Special thanks to Red Bull for putting this together."

