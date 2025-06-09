Gaisang Noge recently sent a heartwarming birthday shoutout to her famous father

Known for her role on The Wife , Gaisang noted her dad's influence in her life, having built a career in television himself

Birthday messages flooded her timeline as fans and fellow celebs honoured the Mzansi TV veteran

Gaisang Noge's supporters were shocked to learn who her father is. Images: ms_noge

Fans and peers were today years old when they learned that Gaisang Noge was the daughter of a veteran TV presenter.

Who is actress Gaisang Noge's dad

7 June 2025 was a special day in the Noge household as fans and loved ones celebrated one of South African television's biggest names.

Dosto Noge rose to fame in the 1990s and became a household name as a presenter on Selimathunzi.

On his birthday, his kind daughter, Gaisang, shared their throwback photos together, accompanied by a touching message, describing him as "the sweetest, most gentle man":

"The man who loved me first. Also, in life, there are handsome men and then there’s my dad. Oh, to be your girl child and to be loved by you was and still is such an honour. I love you, Toto."

Gaisang Noge celebrated her father's birthday. Image: ms_noge

Gaisang is best known for her role as Naledi on The Wife, where she starred opposite Kwenzo Ngcobo, who also appears on Scandal!, having joined in July 2024.

Mzansi shows love to Dosto Noge

Peeps were shocked to learn that their favourite 90s charmer boy is the father of one of their favourite actress:

South African actress, Zenande Mfenyana, was shocked:

"I was today years old!"

perseverence3_m joked:

"Aybooo! Selimathunzi Duku Duku is your dad? Happy birthday to him!"

macdufftheselector wrote:

"Bathong ba Modimo. Your Dad raised us on TV, weitsi. Wow!"

nqobivic added:

"Finding out that he is your dad is actually so cool! Happy birthday!"

tbo_jane commented:

"Wow! Dosto Noge, it makes sense now! I didn't know he is your dad. He's a great man indeed."

Fans and peers were shocked to learn who Gaisang Noge's dad was. Image: ms_noge

Meanwhile, others sent heartfelt birthday wishes to the veteran TV personality:

South African actress Rorisang Mohapi, said:

"You didn’t change one bit, happy birthday to daddy dearest."

Mzansi disc jockey, DJ Sbu, wrote:

"Blessed birthday, grootman."

dk15_official added:

"Happy birthday, my brother. Wishing you many more years of happiness and prosperity in your future endeavours."

sbu_27th_ showed love to Dosto Noge:

"A man of integrity, Abuti Dosto, Mr Duku Duku. Happy birthday to him, he made the 90's unforgettable."

nozzyblose88 commented:

"Happy Birthday to your dad. We used to live with him in the same block of flats in Vanderbijlpark. What a kind soul!"

