'The Wife' star Gaisang Noge who is popularly known as Dr. Naledi Montsho on the show, is gearing up for another adult nappy drive

Gaisang took to social media to share that she had her first drive in August this year 2022, and there has been a need for another one

In a lengthy Instagram post, the actress said the previous drive was a success as they were able to collect more than 100 packs of adult nappies

Actress Gaisang Noge hopes to collect 50 packs of adult nappies for her charity drive.

Actress Gaisang Noge recently opened up to TshisaLIVE about the charity work she has been doing in her hometown.

She said her love for children inspired the adult nappy drive she is currently doing for the children of Lebohangs centre for children with disabilities.

"I think they're the future and I don't understand why they should suffer. I don't think they should need food, clothes, or sanitation. Whether it's a child considered normal by society or a child with a disability, children shouldn't struggle," she told the publication.

The actress hopes for at least 50 packs for the Christmas drive. She urged people to extend a helping hand, and also shared that she did not want to post the children but was encouraged to do so as the donations were coming in very slowly.

"I never posted this reel because I was extremely sensitive to the children. However, understanding that this project was a group effort and it was only successful because of your donations. Remember the current goal is 50 packs, a miracle would be 100 again."

