Bonang Matheba has added to the long list of celebrities who have had to deal with social media gynaecologists this year

The radio and television personality nipped reports that she is expecting her first baby in the bud

She said the picture making rounds on social media showing what looks like a baby bump was taken from a bad angle

Bonang Matheba has cleared the pregnancy rumours. The star said having a baby will not be on her bucket list anytime soon.

Bonang Matheba has rubbished reports that she is expecting her first child. Image: @bonang_m.

Source: Instagram

The Being Bonang star is among the many celebrities who have had to pour cold water on pregnancy rumours after online gynaecologists spotted baby bumps. Khanyi Mbau recently addressed similar claims, telling peeps that her tummy was big due to bloating.

According to TimesLIVE, Bonang Matheba said there was no truth in the reports making rounds online. The stunner claims the snap posted on her cousin Pinky Girl's Instagram stories was taken from a bad angle. She said the trending image was taken soon after they had a fun girls' outing.

“I'm not pregnant, bathong! I just had tequila for crying out loud!”

Zimoja reports that a source close to the star revealed that she is not looking forward to having a baby anytime soon. The source added Bonang is booked and busy this festive season so she can't afford to miss her gigs.

"She is super busy this time of the year, people are happy there are too many celebrations happening around and she has many appearances to make, I don’t think having a child is an option."

Source: Briefly News