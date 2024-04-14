Euphonik shared his opinion about Cassper Nyovest's impact on the South African hip hop scene

The South African DJ caused quite a buzz with his controversial opinion about rap in Mzansi on X

Online users shared their thoughts, and many were divided about how big of an impact Cassper Nyovest had, including on AKA

Euphonik sparked a controversy about South African hip hop. The DJ started a debate about the contributions Cassper Nyovest made compared to the slain rapper AKA.

Euphonik said Cassper Nyovest had more of an impact on hip hop over the late AKA. Image: Instagram / @euphonik / Getty Images / Gallo Images

Source: UGC

Euphonik expressed unwavering adoration for Cassper Nyovest. Some South African hip hop fans disagreed with the credit Euphonik gave to Cassper Nyovest.

Euphonik praises Cassper Nyovest

Euphonik spoke on South African hip-hop, and his tweet received more than one million views. Many people were eager to react. Euphonik said Cassper Nyovest paved the way for South African rappers, including AKA. Read the post below:

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

SA split over Euphonik's confidence in Cassper Nyovest

Online users flooded the comments on the post, and many disagreed as they reflected on Cass's beef with AKA. Some peeps agreed that Casper Nyovest made the biggest impact.

@mikezwini87 shared their two cents:

"Nothing but the truth. Before Cass, SA hip hop wasn't making money. The rappers were talented but poor, Cass paved the way, and we started to see rich rappers. Facts."

@Sekzin_sa said:

"Gents were just rapping but Cassper saw the bigger picture and brought it to life! Unfortunately this is Twitter, they’ll never agree with you."

@mikezwini87 wrote:

"Nothing but the truth. Before Cass, SA hip hop wasn't making money. The rappers were talented but poor, Cass paved the way, and we started to see rich rappers. Facts."

@IMatterthereal agreed:

"No disrespect intended but this right here is actually the truth. Cassper came into the game and literally took the lead. He basically changed the manner in which we used to view hip hop ."

Netizens named others representing KO, ProKid and HHP as artists who paved the way for hip-hop in SA.

@Lvzolv disagreed:

"You are lying! AKA is gone and Cass doesn't hsve reach like he used to. Remember when he'd get his PR by taunting AKA?! Remember AKA in the SAMAs and Metros where he was the one repping SA hip hop with Altar Ego... All I Know?"

@Zweli_Thixo argued:

"So much disrespect to AKA, KO, Pro and HHP. You should be telling us, ngeVisit ka Diddy eMzansi nokuthi wabhebha bani."

@favoritehun was not convinced by Euphonik:

"Lol, you must be delusional. Cassper has been a nobody since AKA died."

@REECECENTRE added:

"It can't be the same AKA who was going pound for pound against Zahara at the 2011 Metro and SAMA awards..."

@SonwabisoMtsol3 replied:

"AKA was an award-winning artist in 2011/12, way before Cassper blew up. Actually, AKA did Cassper’s career a favour, and it’s evident today because he’s not sure whether to be a gospel artist, a pastor, etc."

Cassper Nyovest's sudden care for Mega scrutinised

Briefly News previously reported that Cassper Nyovest recently gained the spotlight on Twitter, and it's not because of his new album, Solomon.

Hip hop duo Major Steez was invited on a YouTube podcast, where they discussed why they are no longer close to Cassper Nyovest.

The duo said Cassper promised to include them as the opening acts at his Fill Up Mafikeng Stadium in Maftown. But on the day the lineup was announced, they said they were not part of it.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News