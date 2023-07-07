Rapping sensation Cassper Nyovest says he regrets not closing his rivalry with the late AKA

'Mr Fill Up' says the conflict was exaggerated and wasn't as hostile as it looked to the public as they've made music together

He says the only way the rap giants could have wrapped up their competition was through a round of boxing

Cassper Nyovest says his rivalry with Supa Mega was a momentary thing that could have cleared up and regrets not doing so earlier.

Cassper Nyovest is regretting his beef with AKA. Images: @casspernyovest, @zintathu, @akaworldwide.

Source: Instagram

AKA vs Cassper Nyovest in a boxing ring

The Maftown-born rapper, Refiloe Phoolo, famously known as Cassper, told SAHipHopMag that the only way he and the slain rapper would have squashed their beef was in a boxing ring.

Mufasa has been challenging AKA in a boxing match which never came to be.

He says their truce could not have come through music as they have always been equal rivals:

“We actually do have music together people have never heard it. So those are like golden songs, we made a few records together.”

He added that he jokes with Bhova's father about who would have won the fight all the time.

Mzansi's best diss battle: Dust 2 Dust vs Composure

In 2015, South African hip-hop heads had to choose sides when battle lines were drawn with diss tracks from the Titans.

AKA threw the first jab with Composure:

His fans respond to the track:

@siyathembamabokela591 said:

"Let's be honest AKA killed it, dust to dust didn't measure."

@MassCultureMinute-iu2ex remarked:

"The only man who turned a diss track into an actual chart-topping hit. "

@princekazhila7234 crowed Bhova the winner:

"Not even a diss song, just a spanking, a lesson in Rap, a school of thought. Pure composure. RIP SUPERMEGA "

Cassper responded with a TKO that was Dust to Dust:

This is how Tsibis reacted:

@lerisoblessing_1992 claimed:

"Composure is a better song but Dust to Dust is by far a better diss track. Cass really went hard on this one, this is the greatest diss track in South African hip-hop history."

@kelebogiletau2474 said:

"Hayi Cass, I'm still jamming to this song❤"

@tshegomoguni6715 concluded:

"He buried AKA on this one, no lie!"

Their fans miss their beef:

@kaunjikawear9450 said:

"SA Music will never be the same without Cassper and AKA drama."

Xhosa rapper iFani dedicates verse to Supa Mega

Briefly News recently reported that another rapper iFani Hayimani regrets his beef with Mega too.

He dedicated a verse in the song Makhwenkwe to the Composure rapper, detailing their love and hate relationship from when they were young, saying it was never personal but an industry beef.

