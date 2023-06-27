Hip-hop giant Cassper Nyovest reminded his fans that his success didn't come overnight in an Instagram post

The Mama I Made It hitmaker dropped a blast from the past recently sharing his verse in Maggz's Bambelela in 2012

Clad in an HHP t-shirt, the star couldn't contain his emotions saying that he has indeed come a long way

Cassper Nyovest took a trip down memory lane in a recent post, celebrating the evolution of his music with his friends and fans.

Cassper Nyovest is Reminiscing his 'Bambelela' verse featuring Maggz and Galton in 2012. Images: Refiloe Phoolo

Mufasa said he woke up to an over a decade old youtube clip of him spitting bars in a hip-hop track. Maggz featured Cassper for one verse in Bambela produced by Galston GEE Anthony.

He took a minute to appreciate his craft over the years, saying that rapping was hard for him those days and that his success didn't come overnight.

The Phuma Kim hitmaker also took an opportunity to acknowledge the iconic T-shirt he wore on the song's cover:

“The HHP t-shirt just makes it so special for me."

Fans and colleagues flooded the time capsule post with happy memories:

@galston.anthony felt nostalgic:

"@casspernyovest brother I woke up to this post and it put an even bigger smile on my face. It’s been a while dear brother and hope you good "

@gogo_skhotheni was taken way back in time:

"From way back olenja"

@tsoanieskits said:

"The reason I started listening to SA Hip Hop!"

@mogomotsi_chosen had a special request:

"You should start performing your old music more it's so much more relevant now."

i.need.more.guap praised the drip:

"You were even rocking the HHP shirt back in 2012, o lepara❤️"

Cassper leaves a hip-hop blueprint in Africa

Radio DJ Ayanda MVP recently praised Cass for his contribution to the South African entertainment industry, sahiphopmag reports:

“This entire week has been thanks to catchy Cassper. We’ve realised that Cassper has had some great songs in his lifetime of being in the entertainment game."

Ithuba Open Verse Challenge

In another Briefly News entertainment report, Cassper Nyovest announced a new rapping competition in a hot rap verse.

The star had been presently focusing on making amapiano music that his fans had started shifting their focus from his fire rapping skills. The announcing the competition went up in flames, reclaiming his place as the king of South African rap once again.

