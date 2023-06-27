A-Reece reportedly arrived at a Cape Town event in Ferrari, and the video showing the lush red car trended

This is after many online peeps accused the Meanwhile in Honeydew rapper of being a broke musician

South African hip-hop lovers who are fond of A-Reece were proud that he debunked the "broke" allegations

For an artist who has always been called a struggling rapper, A-Reece put his trolls to shame when he arrived in a Ferrari in Cape Town.

A-Reece debunked "broke" rumours by arriving at a Cape Town gig in a Ferrari. Image: @theboydoingthings

Source: Instagram

An A-Reece Twitter stan account @Reececentre dropped the video of the star flexing the lush red car in front of fans waiting for his arrival. According to Auto Trader, Ferraris are expensive, and even the used one's prices start at R1 million and could go up to R15 million.

SA Hip Hop Mag reported that it's unclear whether he owns the lavish car or not. However, the rapper's confident demeanour while exiting the vehicle gave "owner" vibes.

Check out the video below:

A-Reece stans shower their fave with love after arriving in a Ferrari in Cape Town

A-Reece's fans were happy that the rapper responded indirectly to his "haters" by showing up at the packed event with a Ferrari.

They claimed the pricey car proves that their fave isn't financially struggling.

@North_Std said:

"Pulled up like the superstar he is "

@AyandaStevens shared:

"Best rapper in Africa energy."

@mbambo_nande posted:

"My goat is beating the broke boy allegations."

@thereal1boy replied:

"No rich family. This is straight up hard work."

@deadxxalive commented:

"Now, this is a real dude's pull up!"

Boity Thulo flaunts lush Range Rover

Another Mzansi rapper who recently showed off her car is Boity Thulo. Briefly News previously reported that she took to Instagram to boast about her Lumma Range Rover Sports V8.

This was after Thulo announced that she was shopping for a new car, and people offered suggestions.

While showing off the car, Boity also revealed that she planned on reviving her music career. As promised, she dropped a fire rap video delving into all issues Mzansi is facing, including AKA's assassination.

