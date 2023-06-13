Boity Thulo has finally shared the news that her South African fans have been waiting for

The award-winning rapper flaunted her pricey Lumma Range Rover Sports V8 while announcing her return to the music scene

Fans loved that their fav is working on something new in the studio while some couldn't stop marvelling at her car

Boity Thulo has revealed that she has new music on the way for her fans. The South African rapper shared the good news with her followers on social media.

Boity Thulo has revealed that she is back to making music. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Boity Thulo remixes Sosh Plata as she returns to the studio

Boity Thulo has been quiet on the music scene for a while. The Bakae rapper's fans have been begging her to drop something for them but the star has been focusing on other adventures.

According to Kaya 959, the rapper had Mzansi hip-hop lovers jumping with joy when she announced her return to music by remixing the hit song Sosh Plata by Loatinover Pounds. Taking to her Instagram page, the rapper shared the clip and also flaunted her pricey whip.

According to ZAlebs, the media personality purchased the car nicknamed Esther in June 2019 for a cool R2.5 million. She wrote:

"I’m back in studio… so I decided to play around with one of my fave tracks, #SoshPlata We can call this one the unofficial #QueenMix "

Boity Thulo's fans can't keep calm after star announced her return to the studio

Boity is finally listening to her fans. The rapper announced that she is back in the studio doing what she does best and Mzansi is overjoyed.

@anele_zondo said:

"Love it , we’ve missed you."

@gorgeous_mbali commented:

"Yaaaaaaaah oh we've been waiting ❤️"

@ms_ramolahloane added:

"Track wouldn't be complete without "I am a Queen" - Welcome back Joe ❤️'

@kim_pilaelo noted:

"She’s back spitting as always. Can we talk about the ride also because "

@fortunatemalapane wrote:

"I love your voice,it’s so unique can’t wait for new music ❤️❤️"

Source: Briefly News