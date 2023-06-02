Cassper Nyovest has been teasing the release of his upcoming body of work and South African music lovers can't keep calm

The rapper revealed that he has been working on the project for a while and will drop it in July

Briefly News takes a look at some of the things Cassper Nyovest's fans can look forward to from the album

Cassper Nyovest's fans are counting down the days till the release of his highly-anticipated album. The award-winning rapper had Mzansi jumping with joy when he revealed that he has new music on the way.

Mufasa has been dropping hints, from the release date, and the genres to where it was released.

Here are some of the things Cassper Nyovest's followers should know about his upcoming album.

Cassper Nyovest's album was recorded on a farm

Cassper Nyovest has been creating hype around his album. According to TimesLIVE, the star first hinted that he was in the studio cooking something in a viral Instagram post.

Mufasa said he recorded some of his music at one of Dr B's many farms. He wrote:

“Dr B and his beautiful wife had us over for dinner last night to celebrate the recording of the new album. I recorded the album on one of their beautiful farms. So much wisdom was shared last night. Might just add a verse or two to it.”

Cassper Nyovest's album is being mastered in America

Anyone who knows Cassper Nyovest knows that he strives to stay on top of the game. The rapper took to his Twitter timeline to reveal that the album is being mastered in Los Angeles.

"The album getting mixed right now in LA. I need that crisp world class knock!!! This sh*t better bang!!!"

Cassper Nyovest's album to be released on 28 July

South African music lovers are counting down to the day of Cassper Nyovest's album release. The rapper who said he will not be dropping singles from the body of work told fans that 28 July is the day they will feast on what he has been working on.

"Trust me big dawg. That album. I’m talking that talk. Giving out game, calmly so. July 28th, the streets will feast."

Cassper Nyovest says there are no amapiano songs on new album

Mufasa assured her fans that this upcoming project is going to be fire with no amapiano sound. He said this is going to be his best album ever. He tweeted:

"No Piano on the album AT ALL. My last piano verse I did was a song called Hokoto by Hbk live act. The song killing it on the streets. After that, I locked in and I made my best Hip Hop album at 32 years old."

Cassper Nyovest announces he is going on tour alongside Nasty C, hip-hop fans can’t contain their excitement

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that South African hitmakers Cassper Nyovest and Nasty C are going on tour together, calling their show African Throne.

Not only is the rapper set to drop a new album, according to TimesLIVE, but the rapper has now announced his tour with Nasty C.

