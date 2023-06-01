Idols SA 2015 finalist Lungisa Xhamela is back on the music scene after taking an extended break to rediscover himself

The Sama award-winning star said he has been busy working on his writing skills to ensure he gives his fans great music

Speaking exclusively to Briefly News about his new hit single Kuwe Bawo, the star said it is a prayer to God asking for strength

Lungile Xhamela has been away from the limelight for a few years but has returned bearing gifts for music lovers.

‘Idols SA’ contestant Lungisa Xhamela talks about his new single 'Kuwe Bawo' after a three-year break. Image: @lungisaxhamela

Source: Instagram

The star who has been on a three-year hiatus returned with a spiritual amapiano jam that has uplifted the whole country.

Lungisa Xhamela returns from long break with uplifting single titled Kuwe Bawo

Lungisa Xhamela rose to fame when he became one of the finalists in the popular singing competition, Idols SA. The talented singer went on to launch a successful career and won a Sama for best album for his debut album, My Heart To Your Soul in 2020.

Soon after releasing the album, Xhamela took a break from music and the limelight. The star returned three years later with a single that is making waves.

Speaking exclusively to Briefly News, the singer said Kuwe Bawo is an uplifting amapiano gospel jam that aims to entertain and motivate fans. He said:

"It's a song about hope. A prayer to God asking him for strength and to pave a way for me because I have tried to make it on my own in my career but I haven't reached the point where he wants me to reach."

Lungisa Xhamela grateful for the overwhelming response to his new single Kuwe Bawo

Lungisa said that the response to his amapiano single has been out of this world. He said it was good to be able to finally share what he has been working on with his fans.

"The response has been really great because as people know I have been gone for quite some time so it was quite exciting to have my music out so that people will get to know what I was up to while I was gone. and the reception was really good."

Former Idols SA contestant Lungisa Xhamela says he has not been stagnant during the break

The singer assured his fans that he has not been sitting around over the past few years. He said he has been working on himself and improving his craft. He noted that the long break was worth it as he has worked on his writing skills. He added:

"I have taken some time off, found myself, some inspiration started writing again and I have produced a couple of songs which are different to the genres and sounds that I have done before."

Lungisa Xhamela drops hints about his upcoming body of work

Xhamela is back to reclaim his place as one of the best artists this country has ever produced. The star told Briefly News that he is working on several exciting songs and is exploring new genres that he has not touched on before.

"I am still deciding whether it’s going to be a full album or an EP, but I am working on a project and I am really excited about it because it’s different from the sound that I have been doing because it’s more of immersing myself in the new sound that South Africa has embraced."

