SK Khoza's fiancée Choice Mathebula has shared more details about their fight that landed the South African star in hospital

SK Khoza recent;y had his followers concerned about his well-being when he revealed during an Instagram Live session that his UK-based fiancé attacked him

Mathebula later set the record straight, stating that she had to attack Khoza to keep him and others in the house safe

It seems there is more to the SK Khoza and Choice Mathebula drama than what the two are revealing. Mathebula who charted Twitter trends after allegedly assaulting Khoza has opened up about what really happened.

SK Khoza’s fiancée Choice Kate Mathebula has admitted that she beat him up. Image: @skcoza and @AdvoBarryRoux

Source: UGC

SK Khoza says he was hospitalised after Choice Mathebula attacked him

SK Khoza is always trending for the wrong reasons. The top actor, who has had a fair share of relationship drama, including his baby mama drama with Gogo Maweni recently caused a buzz online.

According to The South African, the former The Queen actor took to his Instagram page to reveal that he had been assaulted by his UK-based fiancée Choice Mathebula.

The star said Choice attacked him with various kitchen utensils, and he almost lost his finger and ear during the altercation.

"All I know is that I almost lost my ear tonight; I almost lost my finger tonight. I have two broken knees right now. From spatula to the tin opener to a knife, now I’m lying in a hospital in England."

Choice Mathebula shares real reason why she attacked SK Khoza

Speaking to the Daily Sun after the altercation, the South African UK-based model admitted that she assaulted Khoza. She also explained that she had to do it and anyone in her shoes would have reacted the same way.

Mathebula also seemed to suggest that Khoza is in dire need of help. She said she has tried to get help for him in the UK, but she thinks it's best if he goes back to SA.

"We had an argument that ended in a physical fight. I beat him up and I am not proud of it. I know at home, in South Africa, I am seen as a bad person, but I had to do it.

"Anyone in my position would have reacted the same way. I then called the police because the argument was getting ugly. On the same night of the incident, I was questioned by the police, and the next morning I was at the police station where I was questioned again."

Source: Briefly News