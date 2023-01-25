Gogo Maweni has broken her silence on the matter of her baby daddy SK Khoza not paying child support for their child

The reality television star will not use muthi or force him to be a responsible father

She also made it clear that she has enough money to take care of herself and her children

Gogo Maweni has reiterated that she will not be using her powers or force to make her famous baby daddy Sthembiso "SK" Khoza pay child support for their child.

Dr Maweni has revealed that she will not force SK Khoza to pay child support. Image: @dr_maweni and @skcoza.

The reality star has been going back and forth with the Kings of Joburg actor trying to make him take care of their child.

However, the Izangoma Zodumo star stated that she will not fight SK Khoza over maintenance money. She also told TimesLIVE that she has been staying out of trouble lately and that includes dealing with Khoza. She said:

"I'm trying to stay from trouble... If he has to pay child maintenance then he should, but I'm not going to force him because he hasn't been."

According to ZAlebs, Gogo Maweni's sentiments come after she said that she will not be using muthi on the former The Queen star but will deal with him legally. She said:

"He’s got a job now, he must pay. I don’t need to queue up at the maintenance court anymore. I can afford my lawyer, so I’ll deal with him legally. I don’t need to use muthi on him either, the law must take its course to make sure that he plays his part as a parent."

