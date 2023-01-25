Zahara has enforced strict rules on phones at her house as she gears up for the premiere of her reality TV show

As I Rise is expected to debut on SABC 1 on 4 February and Zahara has made it clear that people are not allowed to bring cellphones inside her house

The Loliwe hitmaker is looking to monetise her private life and is reserving all the content around her crib for the SABC 1 film crew that's producing her reality show

Zahara has taken to her timeline to share that she's enforcing strict rules at he house. The singer has implemented the no-cellphones policy at ther crib she nearly lost a while back.

Zahara has enforced strict rules on cellphones at her crib. Image: @zaharasa

Source: Instagram

The Loliwe hitmaker wants people to respect her privacy when they come to her home. She doesn't want anyone filming the way she lives her private life.

ZAlebs reports that the songstress made the announcement on Twitter. She has since deleted her post. Zahara made it clear that she wants to take ownehrship of her life in 2023. The only content she's willing to share with the public will be broadcast on her upcoming reality show.

Zahara's As I Rise set to debut on SABC 1

The star's SABC 1 show will premiere on 4 February. Zahara will share her private life with the public and is expected to make money out of it. Many believe that's the reason she doesn't want people to film her with their phones at her house. The content is exclusively reserved for the public broadcaster's film crew.

