Controversial South African singer Zahara has revealed that her upcoming reality television show As I Rise is going to be explosive

The star said she can't wait to hear what her friends and family said about her during diary sessions

The Loliwe hitmaker also shared that filming the reality show was not easy as she was not used to having cameras document her life

Zahara's fans are counting down the days till the premiere of her highly anticipated reality show, As I Rise set to premiere on February 4, 2023.

Zahara has said that her fans will get to know her better during her reality show 'As I Rise'.

Source: Instagram

Speaking about what fans can expect in the reality television show, the award-winning star said it will show all the details about her life including the bad.

Zahara reveals how her reality TV show will expose fake friends

According to Daily Sun, the Loliwe hitmaker said some of her friends and family members were a part of the show and they said some things about her during the diary sessions. She said she could not wait to hear their true opinions about her. She said:

"My family and friends are a part of the show and they get to do diary sessions. I was talking to them a while ago and told them I couldn't wait to hear what they said about me so I can know who is real and who is fake. After this show, I will know who my real friends are."

Zahara on what inspired her to do the reality show

Zahara revealed that the inspiration behind As I Rise was so her fans would get to know her and also for her to get an opportunity to tell her story and correct the narrative that's out there. She added:

"What inspired me to do this show is that people always talk about me, this time I can tell my story myself. Everyone will know me and from now on, no one will talk about me because I have put myself out there."

Lloyiso working on collab with international music group, Mzansi looking forward to the banger

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Seasons hitmaker Lloyiso Gijana is working on a hit song with Clean Bandit. The singer posted a screenshot and video showing fans how he ended up scoring himself a collaboration with the group.

According to the screenshot, Lloyiso sent Clean Bandit a DM on Instagram in 2020, letting them know that he is a South African musician trying to make good music. He told the group that he had a song that has the potential to be a hit and asked to work with them. Over two years later, his prayers have been answered.

"Fast forward 2023, we’re working on a BANGER! Can’t wait for you guys to hear this @cleanbandit," Lloyiso wrote on Twitter.

