Lady Du does not take the success and opportunities she has received since getting into the music industry for granted

The amapiano star recently looked at how far she has gotten by staying focused and investing in her future

She also advised her fans to not succumb to the pressures of social media by living lavish lives they can't afford

Lady Du is one celebrity who does not fall under the pressure of the entertainment industry. The star recently dropped pearls of wisdom about saving and investing money.

Lady Du has expressed that she is grateful for how far she has come. Image: @ladydu_sa.

Anyone who follows Lady Du knows she is always telling her followers and upcoming artists to not live in the moment, but invest in businesses that will bring cash when times are tough.

Lady Du looks at how far she has come

The amapiano star took the industry by surprise but has achieved a lot. She explained that she has been investing and has been focusing on growing her brand. She wrote:

"2021 was my breakthrough year, 2022 I didn’t drop anything I took all the money I made and bought properties to turn into businesses, I literally focused on that so my brand can be able to take care of itself, I didn’t create a lifestyle I won’t afford, I invested in my future. I’ve created employment for 30 people at the moment and nothing makes me happier!"

Lady Du advises fans to focus on investing

According to ZAlebs, the star also took the time to tell her followers to not put all their eggs in one basket. Lady Du said people should use social media to grow and market their hustles instead of trying to look like they have made it in life. She added:

"I’d rather look broke trying to build a successful future. things you need to learn in being a brand, you don’t need to oversell being successful, people will love you just the way you are, and social media is for advertising your work, not for validation. Not likes and followers."

