Msaki has spoken out on MacG's Podcast and Chill about her decision to leave the South African music industry

While getting candid, the star seemed to confirm that the dating scandal she was embroiled in with Smash Afrika in 2022 is part of the reasons why she's leaving

Mzansi Online peeps praised the star for being candid about her departure and the cheating scandal

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Msaki has further elaborated on her recent announcement about her future plans for her career. Earlier this week, the singer shared that she is leaving Mzansi's music industry.

Msaki has shared that cheating allegations with Smash Afrika are one of the reasons why she's leaving the music industry. Image: @msaki_za and @smashafrika

Source: Instagram

The news hurt a lot of music lovers who are very fond of her. However, it seems like people's tunes have changed after watching Msaki's full interview on MacG's Podcast and Chill.

The Fetch Your Life singer opened up about how, after failing in her quest to keep her artistry clean of scandals when she got accused of cheating with Smash Afrika, she just decided to exit showbiz.

According to ZAlebs, Msaki seemingly confirmed that the alleged affair played a huge part in her decision. She said:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

“So now having been careful, trying to keep my whole life from the freaking media space so that the focus is always on the music. Now I am getting to a space where people are, “Eh, it comes with the territory,” and I’m thinking, no.”

“I guess I find myself in this position because this is now like, the only personal information out there about me in ten years.” Going on to add that, “Just (to) say, I have nothing to do with the end of that relationship.”

Mzansi reacts to Msaki's Podcast and Chill episode

People took to Twitter with the hashtag #PodcastandChill to express their love for the star, despite the fact that she was embroiled in a scandal.

Netizens lauded, Msaki for being eloquent and opening up freely to talk about everything surrounding her life.

@Lindi_Kasi said:

"Sis Asanda, you really are a gift. Please don't allow anyone or anything to stop you from pursuing your calling of spreading hope and positivity to those who receive and appreciate it. Loved watching your interview on Podcast and Chill by the way. You handled it beautifully."

@AlfredoTaGinci shared:

"I haven't watched Podcast and Chill in months but I just had to tune into that Msaki episode and it was really worth it. Very beautiful, humble, gentle, and knowledgeable person. Wish her well as she takes a hiatus."

@CopiousWar posted:

"The Msaki podcast was a great one. I'm glad she came through to #podcastandchillwithmacg to let some of us who didn't know her, finally know who she is...CW~"

@Ph3tane wrote:

"That Msaki interview on Podcast and Chill is too much. That woman is the truth."

@LessyJantjie reacted:

"This was the most amazing, thrilling, thought-provoking interview I've watched on the podcast. To think one scandal can make an amazing talent take a break on something she loves is heartbreaking, lets's be better people #podcastandchillwithmacg #Msaki"

@_ts_ngubeni also said:

"Msaki is so well-spoken and deep. Woah! Great interview on Podcast & Chill."

@ngubangwe added:

"Msaki's aura kept me glued to the entire interview with the Podcast and chill crew. Her use of the queen's language is exceptional."

Check out Msaki's interview Mzansi raved about below:

Msaki announces departure from SA music industry in a heartbreaking post

In related news, Briefly News reported that Msaki dropped a bombshell on Mzansi people. The musician announced that she is leaving the South African music industry.

While she was mum on what prompted her shocking decision, the Fetch Your Life singer hinted that she is going through a rough patch emotionally.

In a second tweet, Msaki asked people not to make assumptions that she will take her life based on how heartbreaking the initial post is.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News