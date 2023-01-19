Shauwn "MaMkhize" Mkhize has taken to her Instagram to pen a long caption reacting to the hurtful boos her soccer team, Royal AM, got after they lost a soccer match

The reality TV stars said she felt like the chanting was not directed at her team but at her because of the mention of her name in the scary lyrics of the songs sung by fans

Peeps' reactions to MaMkhize's lengthy caption were mixed, with some consoling her and others saying she is overreacting

MaMkhize has finally opened up about how she felt when soccer fans chanted hurtful songs when her team, Royal AM, lost a match.

MaMkhize says the boos Royal AM received after losing against Maritzburg United hurt her. Image: @Kwa_mammkhize

Source: Instagram

According to The South African, Royal AM went head-to-head with Maritzburg United on January 15. MaMKhize's team, unfortunately, lost after managing to score one goal while the KwaZulu-Natal soccer team scored three.

Taking to Instagram, the reality TV star penned a long caption, opening up about the scary aftermath. She said she can stomach loss, but what left a bad taste in her mouth was how soccer lovers chanted her name while saying they wanted to beat her up.

"I know how disheartening and painful it is to want something so badly and still fail at the chance to get it. The songs chanted at the stadium are not about the teams loss but about beating ‘Mamkhize’. It’s about breaking my spirit but I won’t let that happen. "

Check out the Instagram post below:

Mzansi reacts to MaMKhize opening up about Royal AM's loss

While some people thought the Royal AM boss was overreacting, others chose to console her in the comments.

@geffaniagu said:

"Football is a game of pride. It is a tough competition. Derby is a tougher competitive football match. Remember you also sang and danced to the defeat of your opponent last week. Swallow the bitter pills, and prepare for the next match. It is nothing personal about you. It is pure football. Those things make the game exciting."

@thandohabile shared:

"Haibo khizoo, it was nothing personal, my dear."

@mgwebaluvuyo posted:

"Ignore negative energy. You are where you are because of your hard work and your resilience."

@ntombymhaise posted:

"Sending you hugs MaMkhize I know how it feels when people seem to be up in arms just to see you breaking down."

@tarynjohnson80 replied:

"Tigers don't cry and that is what you are. Pick yourself up, dust yourself off and show the world the winner you are."

@foreverviwe commented:

"Love the caption… we ALL fall and as you put what’s important is getting up"

@motlhokisfilmproductions wrote:

"Keep Fighting ❤️"

@nothandoferreira added:

"That’s a good spirit."

