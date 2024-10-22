“Rumour Has It She’s Still Jumping”: Woman’s Hilarious Bicycle Ride Attempts Leave SA Cracking Jokes
- One hun left people cracking up in laughter over her hilarious bicycle ride, and the clip went viral
- The video gained massive traction online, grabbing the attention of many and generating loads of views
- Netizens were entertained as they rushed to the comments section, cracking jokes while some laughed it off
Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!
A stunner in Mzansi left people cracking in laughter over her amusing antics. The hun was captured trying to get on a bicycle, but it totally went left.
Woman's bicycle ride fail, shares video
The babe, who goes by the TikTok handle @lindokuhle_khoza, showcased her hilarious bicycle skills in a video that has been making the rounds on social media.
In the clip, @lindokuhle_khoza can be seen trying to get on a bicycle. Unfortunately, she was unable to keep her balance but continued trying, leaving peeps in stitches.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News Needs Your Help! Take our Survey Now and See Improvements at Briefly.co.za Tomorrow
While taking to her caption, the hun simply said:
"I tried shem."
The footage went on to become a hit on TikTok, gaining loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments.
Watch the funny video of the woman trying to get on a bike below:
Mzansi cracks up in laughter
The online community could not help but laugh at the hun as they flooded the comments section with jokes and laughter.
Koki said:
"Rumours say she's still jumping."
Pee wrote:
"They could've adjusted it for you."
User cracked a joke, saying:
"It's just saying tjhe tjhe it's not saying vroom"
Mbali expressed:
"This is so funny nkare you are vibrating."
Video captures Gqeberha woman taking a hilarious turn with bike
Briefly News previously reported that a video of a woman taking an unexpected turn with a bike made rounds on social media.
In a TikTok clip uploaded by @pulanebunze, the woman is at a game reserve with her loved ones. The group went on bike riding. Each one was on their bike, driving between the bushes. Everything was going smoothly until one lady unexpectedly took a turn, going to the bushes.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Johana Mukandila (Editor) Johana Tshidibi Mukandila has been a Human Interest Reporter at Briefly News since 2023. She holds a national diploma in journalism from the Cape Peninsula University Of Technology (2023). She has worked at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, PAICTA, BONA Magazine and Albella Music Production. She is currently furthering her education in journalism at the CPUT. She has passed a set of trainings from Google News Initiative. Reach her at johana.mukandila@briefly.co.za