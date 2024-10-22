One hun left people cracking up in laughter over her hilarious bicycle ride, and the clip went viral

The video gained massive traction online, grabbing the attention of many and generating loads of views

Netizens were entertained as they rushed to the comments section, cracking jokes while some laughed it off

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A stunner in Mzansi left people cracking in laughter over her amusing antics. The hun was captured trying to get on a bicycle, but it totally went left.

A lady left SA peeps in laughter with her hilarious attempt to ride a bicycle in a TikTok video. Image: Lindokuhle_khoza

Source: TikTok

Woman's bicycle ride fail, shares video

The babe, who goes by the TikTok handle @lindokuhle_khoza, showcased her hilarious bicycle skills in a video that has been making the rounds on social media.

In the clip, @lindokuhle_khoza can be seen trying to get on a bicycle. Unfortunately, she was unable to keep her balance but continued trying, leaving peeps in stitches.

While taking to her caption, the hun simply said:

"I tried shem."

The footage went on to become a hit on TikTok, gaining loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments.

Watch the funny video of the woman trying to get on a bike below:

Mzansi cracks up in laughter

The online community could not help but laugh at the hun as they flooded the comments section with jokes and laughter.

Koki said:

"Rumours say she's still jumping."

Pee wrote:

"They could've adjusted it for you."

User cracked a joke, saying:

"It's just saying tjhe tjhe it's not saying vroom"

Mbali expressed:

"This is so funny nkare you are vibrating."

Video captures Gqeberha woman taking a hilarious turn with bike

Briefly News previously reported that a video of a woman taking an unexpected turn with a bike made rounds on social media.

In a TikTok clip uploaded by @pulanebunze, the woman is at a game reserve with her loved ones. The group went on bike riding. Each one was on their bike, driving between the bushes. Everything was going smoothly until one lady unexpectedly took a turn, going to the bushes.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News