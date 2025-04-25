Local fans continue to question Khaya Dlanga’s interest in Anele Mdoda’s relationship after the author posted a tweet saying her publicised ceremony was for lobola and not a wedding

Dlanga has constantly shared pictures and videos of Mdoda’s traditional Xhosa ceremony, while the radio personality has given limited access from her side

Netizens across Mzansi suggested that Mdoda must step in to stop the author’s posts, while others suggested that he has full permission from the new bride

After Anele Mdoda’s wedding ceremony, local fans continue to question Khaya Dlanga’s involvement following the author’s constant release of pictures and videos.

The Mzansi author has shared several posts of the wedding, while his recent tweet that suggested the ceremony was the final stages of lobola raised more questions from fans.

Author Khaya Dlanga has shared several images of Anele Mdoda's wedding. Image: khayadlanga.

Dlanga’s tweet about the ceremony’s true meaning was met with criticism from local fans as they wondered why he has so much to say about Mdoda’s personal life.

Khaya Dlanga’s involvement in Anele Mdoda’s life raises questions

Fans are frustrated about Dlanga's involvement, according to the tweet below:

Mzansi X user, lee_Duruwe_ suggested Mdoda had to be forced to sign a non-disclosure agreement, showing frustration over his long-winded lobola explanation.

While Dlanga’s social media pages have been constantly updated with clips from Mdoda’s special day, the radio personality has remained tight-lipped.

Watch Dlanga and Mdoda share an embrace at the ceremony int he video below:

Mdoda has only released a few pictures of the day, while videos of her spending time with Dlanga at the ceremony suggest she has a bond with the celebrated author.

Radio personality Anele Mdoda and lawyer Bonelela 'Buzza' James at their traditional Xhosa ceremony. Image: khayadlanga.

Fans dive deeper into Dlanga’s interest in Mdoda’s life

Local netizens reacted on social media to criticise Dlanga’s lobola tweet, while others suggested that the author has been appointed as Mdoda’s mouthpiece.

Nolundi_M made a suggestion:

“NDA; phone confiscation; eternal gag order and suspension of all other privileges. Because WHAT is this essay, nkosyami?”

SizzleThobile sid Dlanga shared too much:

“Stru because he is so generous nge info bo.”

Kanyi_kaMthembu defended Dlanga:

“Come on guys, do you honestly think he would write all this without Anele’s permission? In fact, I think he is mandated by them to do all this.”

IsnazzOf suggested Mdoda has permission:

“Lol, you honestly think Anele has a problem with Khayalethu doing this?”

7esediii was frustrated:

“Honestly, what’s it with the essay??”

AnastasiMokgobu gave an explanation:

“Khaya is their official media person, that’s what Anele said on her Instagram stories.”

Snenjoko03 supports Dlanga:

“No. Nobody must make Khaya sign anything, please. Khaya is our person, hands off him.”

Thollz_is waiting on Mdoda:

“And Anele said she will share all the details on ‘Anele and the Club’. Haibandla.”

Bonz_Speaks asked a question:

“Why is he even explaining to us all this? What's his problem vele? A whole essay explaining about another person's lobola negotiations.”

BamanyeM gave their view about Mdoda:

“She got carried away.”

Khaya Dlanga pokes fun at fans over Anele Mdoda’s wedding

