A focused toddler, Zuluboy, captured hearts after he was filmed calling out his mother for delaying his school morning with her slow pace

The adorable reel shared on Facebook left viewers entertained as he bragged about being faster than her

Social media users were filled with laughter, with many jokingly siding with him and teasing the mother for testing his patience

Zuluboy looked sharp and ready for school as he worried about running late due to his mother’s delay. Image: Lujabe Siphe

Source: Facebook

A four-year-old boy from the Eastern Cape, Zuluboy, hilariously complained about his mother's slowness during their morning school run.

The clip was shared on Facebook by the mom, Lujabe Siphe, on 21 April 2026, where it gained massive views and hundreds of comments from viewers who found him absolutely adorable.

The little boy shared that his mother was delaying him as he was already done and ready for school. He added that she was busy moving around the house, unsure what she was looking for. He worried that she was going to make him late for school and be late for work, bragging that he was fast and that she was slow.

Zuluboy shows concerns about his mother's slowness

Crashing out, the toddler showed that he was fully dressed and even shared that he had sprayed his cologne. When his mother, Facebook user Lujabe Siphe, asked if he had seen her coat, he responded with a big "No," and wondered why he could not remember where she had placed it. He bragged that his mind tells him where he places things and suggested that maybe someone entered their home with her coat.

Briefly News reached out to Lujabe Siphe for a comment. At the time of publication, there was no response from her.

Watch the cute Facebook reel below:

SA reacts to Zuluboy's video

The clip garnered thousands of views and over 300 comments from social media users who were entertained by the little boy's mini rant. Many viewers jokingly called out the mom, saying she shouldn't keep the little boy, who was eager to go to school, waiting. Some hilariously noted how he had forgotten that his mother had to bathe and prepare him first, before getting done. Others said Zuluboy was a typical man, noting how straightforward the gender was, and that they didn't like to be kept waiting.

Zuluboy bragged that he was able to remember where he placed things. Image: Lujabe Siphe

Source: Facebook

User @Yolanda Mgcodo joked:

"Wazula (you are moving) around didn’t you prepare him first? Tell him ngomso uzazenzela yonkinto so that nihambe (tommorrow he's going to do everything by himself so that you can leave) early."

User @Nellie Phungula shared:

"Time management is crucial mommy."

User @Nonkosi Xabakazi Mbinda joked:

"And akaxoki ndiyakuva nam uyazula apho ukhangela into ongayaziyo (he's not lying, I can also hear that you are moving around, looking for something that you don't know)."

User @Zuko Ngemntu said:

"Yho! You are a man ZB,most of them are like that

User @Nosipho Kala added:

"Now you're becoming a man my son. A man spends most of his life waiting on a woman to get ready."

User @Noluvuyo Inam Mbuli shared:

"As if you bathed yourself."

3 Briefly News articles about Zuluboy

Zuluboy addressed the risks of too much screen time, saying it was not good for the eyes and that a person ends up having no friends, impressing many viewers who said they were guilty of that too.

A famous American content creator was impressed by Zuluboy's emotional intelligence after reviewing a video of his mom pranking him.

Zuluboy captured the nation's attention after expressing concerns about his 2025 teacher's academic progress after she did not move with them to the next grade.

Source: Briefly News