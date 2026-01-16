A four-year-old boy captured national attention after expressing concern for his previous teacher's academic progress

The viral video was shared on Facebook, showing the child's confusion over why his educator stayed behind in the baby class

Social media users were entertained and moved by the boy's innocence and the obvious bond he shared with his former teacher

Little Zuluboy shared his confusion about his teacher's classroom placement in a conversation with his mom.

A toddler named Zuluboy left the internet in stitches after a sweet conversation with his mother about his school and favourite teacher.

The video was shared on Facebook by Lujabe Siphe on January 16 2026, where it garnered thousands of views and comments from an amused audience, who loved his theory.

Filmed at their Eastern Cape home, the video shows the four-year-old explaining to his mother that his 2025 teacher did not pass the grade. He told his mother that the teacher was still in the same class with “crying babies” while he and his peers had moved on. The little boy gave a cute smile while admitting that he missed her, but he remained heartbroken because she said she would no longer be teaching his group.

Zuluboy expresses worry over the teacher remaining in the same grade

Even when his mother, Facebook user Lujabe Siphe, tried to explain that teachers stay behind to release new babies when they are grown, the toddler struggled to understand the logic. He remained convinced that she had simply failed to progress along with the rest of the learners. His mother laughed gently while trying to explain how the education system works for teachers.

Many viewers laughed at the toddler's logic while praising his thoughtful and caring nature.

SA reacts to Zuluboy’s concern for his teacher’s grades

The clip gained 326K views and 1.4K comments from an online community that reacted with warmth and noted how much of a deep thinker the young boy is. Many viewers were in stitches over his logic and loved his innocent perspective on why the teacher was still with the babies. Some pointed out that the strong bond between the pair and hoped the teacher would still visit him in his new classroom. Others noted how heartbreaking it must be for a child to realise their favourite person is no longer their daily mentor.

User @NdoniyaMagcwabe KaMasingila YaseMantshingeni shared:

"You know when you are sure that your teacher is smart and she deserves a pass."

User @Rose Madonsela said:

"He's a deep thinker this one 😁."

"I don't understand why she didn't pass" 🤣

User @Nozie Brown shared:

"So brilliant, Sana. Never thought of such. Why did the teacher fail 🤣? He wants to move with his teacher."

User @Mirranda Makena added:

"The bond is strong, no, the teacher must visit 😂."

User @Kuhle Mbewu Fente commented:

"He is so logical. Smart young man❤️🥰."

User @Nontembeko Pandle said:

"I didn't see this one coming."

