A mom filmed her little girl correcting her pronunciation of the word chocolate.

Source: TikTok

A delightful moment of linguistic sass turned a simple mother-daughter conversation into a viral sensation, showcasing a five-year-old’s determined command of the English language.

The hilarious clip was shared by TikTok user @mama_lisah, featuring her daughter, Lisah, garnering massive views, likes, and comments from viewers who loved how she took offence at her mother’s pronunciation of a favourite treat.

The video begins with Lisah’s mom posing a simple question to her daughter in Zulu, asking if she likes chocolate. What followed was an immediate and fierce correction from the little girl. Lisah responded with a clear attitude, letting her mother know that her pronunciation was incorrect, stating firmly that the word is not “choc-o-late” but rather pronounced as “choc-let.”

Lisah schools her mom on pronunciation

Amused by her daughter’s confidence, TikTok user @mama_lisah pretended not to have heard the correction and prompted Lisah to repeat herself. The little girl, unwavering in her conviction, obliged with ease. To emphasise her point, Lisah even accompanied her linguistic lesson with an expressive facial gesture, solidifying her status as the self-appointed pronunciation police of the household.

The little girl's video was entertainment to many viewers who joked that the school fees were talking back to the mom.

Source: TikTok

SA loves confident Lisah

The clip went viral, attracting 374K views and hundreds of comments from social media users who were thoroughly entertained by the little girl’s sass. Many viewers were in stitches, jokingly pleading with the mother to get her pronunciation right to avoid future confrontations with her articulate daughter. The confident delivery also sparked humorous speculation about having conversations with Lisah. Some users commented that they would be worried about speaking in her presence, joking that they would feel like the toddler was constantly judging them for their own linguistic shortcomings. Others noted the similarity between Lisah and another popular toddler, Zuluboy, observing that both children show impressive and highly expressive command of the English language despite their young age.

User @Shaista_M said:

"This word is said with attitude. She wasn't happy. Get it right, mama🤭🤣!"

User @tazz_130 joked:

"She’s from the TV 🤣😭."

User @UserScM commented:

"Crawford kids. 😩 will embarrass us one day. She is too cute😍."

User @Loops Bonville said:

"🤣🥰♥️I'd be worried if I had to have a conversation with Lisa. I'd feel like she is judging me."

User @Philani Mzizi joked:

"Zulu boy nalo girl amawele yini bayasishaya isilungu labantwana (are Zuluboy and this little girl twins, because they speak good English)👌."

User @Gia GiGi George asked:

"So we are the kids, and they are the parents 😩?"

Watch the TikTok video below:

