A South African couple reached a massive academic milestone after walking the graduation stage together to collect their MBA degrees

The heartwarming video was shared on TikTok, leaving viewers feeling inspired by the duo’s joint dedication to higher education

Social media reactions were filled with praise as they celebrated the pair for setting a high standard for partnership and academic excellence

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A husband and wife were captured smiling together while wearing their graduation regalia. Image: @mathildapie

Source: TikTok

The sight of a husband and wife celebrating their MBA degrees side-by-side set a new benchmark for academic success and marital support.

The clip was shared by TikTok user @mathildapie on 13 May 2026, where it garnered massive views and over 100 comments from an online community, which was inspired by the hardworking couple.

The couple stood on stage together after collecting their MBAs from MANCOSA, reaping the rewards for their hard work. Celebrating the moment, the hall erupted with noise, cheering for the husband and wife who were equally excited.

The couple graduate together

When the husband kissed his wife, TikTok user @mathildapie on stage, the cheers went louder, honouring the hardworking duo. As if the MBAs were not a big deal, the creator captioned her post, noting that their next focus was the PhD level.

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Watch the TikTok video below:

SA loves the educated couple

The couple's video gained massive views, likes, and comments from a deeply moved online community. Many viewers congratulated the duo, calling them couple goals. One user who knows the couple said it was beautiful to witness their graduation. Some said they would inspire their children to work hard and reach the greatest heights in life. Another viewer said the video was the best thing she had seen all week, and praised the duo for their hard work.

The graduation hall broke into loud cheers as the husband shared a celebratory kiss with his wife, moving many viewers. Image: Ninthgrid

Source: UGC

User @Mathapelo Debra Mosia said:

"This was beautiful to witness 🥰."

User @Lolo shared:

"Oh wow. I can only imagine the inspiration for their kids. Top notch flex 👌."

User @Lady D added:

"Congratulations. Diane Lewis annointed. My TikTok @lady.d486. Assignment from God. God is love ❤️."

User @ma_ntsho commented:

"Ncoh! This is the best thing I've seen all week. Congratulations, lovers and friends 🎉."

User @Tbg Malatsi said:

"This gives me goosebumps 🥰. I just wish the mom could have witnessed it 💐.Congratulations once more, my prayer warriors 🎉."

User @Zaan_145 shared:

"This is so awesome and so special 👏 Congratulations, Flippy & Jacky🎉."

User @MrsCola_VH commented:

"Hubby and I are doing our last semester… we start exams on Monday. He's doing BCom IT, and I'm doing BCom Financial Management. I hope we graduate on the same day in JHB Sep/Oct 2026 👑👑🙏🏽 @MANCOSA congratulations POWER COUPLE YOU INSPIRE US🙌🏼🔥."

3 Briefly News articles about graduations

A resilient 24-year-old graduate shared the raw emotions behind her big day, revealing the financial hardships that her family overcame to afford her regalia.

A KwaZulu-Natal man went viral for giving humorous yet profound advice to students after completing his degree in seven years instead of the expected four.

A former security guard has graduated with a visual arts qualification from Tswane University of Technology (TUT), a story that has inspired many social media users.

Source: Briefly News