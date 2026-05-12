A TikTok video shows a man performing an emotional contemporary dance at his mother’s funeral, dressed in white and barefoot.

The performance, filmed in a church setting with a live band and attendees watching, sparked some divided reactions online

Social media users debated whether the display reflected a specific stage of grief, referencing the five stages of grief model

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Man's contemporary dance occurred in a church. Image: @mobayfyah

Source: TikTok

A TikToker, choreographer, and dancer performed a contemporary dance at what appears to be his mother's funeral. His performances left the online community divided.

The video posted by @mobayfyah on 13 May 2026, shows a man dressed in white, dancing barefoot to Goodbye's (The Saddest Word)" by Céline Dion. His dance features a white cloth and even involves lying on the floor, high jumps, and resting on the coffin.

A band sits on the stage and even involves some cinematography as someone records the dance. Funeral goers sit in the church benches and watch while the video caption gives context as to whose funeral it is:

"Sleep well, mom!"

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The dance included some high jumps. Image: @mabayfyah

Source: TikTok

Explaining the grief stages

Though social media users were confused as to what stage of grief this would be, according to Cruse Bereavement Support, grief often moves through five stages: denial, anger, bargaining, depression, and acceptance. At first, people may struggle to believe the loss is real, then feel anger or frustration about what happened. This can shift into bargaining, where they replay “what if” thoughts. Depression follows as the reality sinks in and sadness becomes stronger. Over time, acceptance develops, where the person begins adjusting to life after the loss. These stages don’t happen for everyone, and people may move back and forth between them.

View the TikTok video below:

Viewers filled the comments with mixed emotions.

Many people joked about the unconventional location for the performance, while others took a more understanding stance on the matter.

This is what Mzansi had to say on @mobayfyah's page:

Elton S Mcknight Hlatshwayo said:

"I'd wake up and walk to my grave😩"

saeyy replied:

"I'm too immature to be at this, I wouldn't stop laughing 😭"

Judith 💋 wrote:

"These comments are so disrespectful 💔 this man lost his mom. We all express grief differently."

🦚Stephie 🍫 exclaimed:

"What stage of grief is this?"

kayleegayle43 said:

"I actually thought this was very touching ❤️"

Leah 🥰 replied:

"Celine Dion didn’t know this song would be used for this purpose."

And living 05 asked:

"So the dance is for what?"

More Briefly News Stories on funerals

A viral TikTok video showing an unusual ritual performed at a gangster-linked funeral in South Africa sparked debate online, with many users shocked and divided over the custom.

A TikTok video showing a man accidentally falling into a grave during a funeral process in South Africa went viral, leaving social media users amused and in stitches over the unexpected mishap.

A TikTok video showing a funeral that included a smoke machine for dramatic effect went viral in South Africa, leaving social media users amused.

Source: Briefly News