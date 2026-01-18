A video of a funeral on TikTok went viral because of the spectacle that guests planned to put on

The prop that the family used at a graveyard became a viral moment thanks totheir creativity

The TikTok video of a bizarre addition to a funeral procession amassed thousands of likes

A TikTok post of a funeral became a spectacle on the internet. People who were gathered to bury a loved one also had electronic equipment to put on quite the show.

A family's funeral included a smoke machine and went viral. Image: @busybodybyb

The post of the funeral amassed more than half a million views on the short-form video platform. The clip captures just how extra one family was when they honoured one of their loved ones.

In a post on TikTok by @busybodybyb, people watched a funeral that was underway. Trying to add to the sombre occasion, the attendees set up a small machine to add to the mood. It turned out to be a smoke machine, and it gave the funeral an eerie effect. The smoke machine was placed on the tombstone, and it added to the overall gloomy atmosphere of the event. Watch the video of the funeral below:

South Africa amazed by funeral

Online users could not help but make jokes about the smoke machine that was at the funeral. People speculated about the reason for using the smoke machine. Putting on extravagant displays at funerals as a custom is common to countries around the world. Some cultures in Ghana, for example, celebrate at a funeral, and they hire pallbearers to dannce while carrying the coffin.

Funerals are held as lavish celebrations in some cultures. Image: Karola G

In South Africa, lavish funeral convoys are more common. Hearses that are eye-catching are also common at funerals. Read people's comments about the funeral below:

Reitumetse Molope was fully puzzled by the video:

"I have so many questions I don't know where to start 🤔"

Fresh breezz🇿🇦 tried to make sense of the smoke machine:

"Guess beka thanda ihubbly😫 (Maybe he loved hubbly.)"

Sinethemba Cele added a wild guess about the smoke machine:

"This idea came from the daughter who has just graduated and lives in Joburg now, and usebenza in corporate."

vee was amused by the funeral:

"Knowing myself, I would have laughed so hard like I’m crying.. coz wow."

LolokaLuu imagined someone with expensive taste chose the smoke machine:

'It's rich aunts idea 🤣"

Sandile KaSthenjwa was full of jokes:

"Umshini weMpepho (Electric mpepho.)"

SLAY QUEEN thought the clip was a COVID side-effect:

"😁😂I blame lockdown effects 🤞 we are no longer the same."

SA🇿🇦 complained:

"Funerals are becoming more expensive than weddings these days 🤞🏾"

