Amapiano singer Thatohatsi shared several concerning posts on her social media page

After the hurtful comments made about her on the Piano Pulse Podcast, the singer's emotional well-being raised concern as she hinted at self-harm

As fans gather in solidarity, a large portion of the online community has called for the podcast's cancellation due to its continued targeted harassment against South African musicians

Thatohatsi posted several disturbing posts after the hurtful comments made about her on the 'Piano Pulse Podcast.'

Source: Facebook

Amapiano singer Thatohatsi published a series of deeply distressing social media posts, sparking urgent concerns for her well-being.

The Amantwana Bakho singer took to her TikTok page on 15 January 2026 to share the devastating emotional toll of the derogatory comments made about her appearance on the Piano Pulse Podcast, hinting at a profound loss of hope.

"Not suicidal, but I wouldn’t mind at this point. I don’t think I wanna continue living like this."

In her story posts, she shared several videos that can be interpreted as a cry for help, including a clip of comedian Mpho "Popps" Modikoane speaking about his declining mental state.

"Not suicidal, but I wouldn't mind if I die. You get to a point where you're just physically tired and broken. At some point, the depression goes from being something mental to being something physical."

This comes after Thatohatsi was shamed by the Piano Pulse Podcast hosts and guest Nota Baloyi over her petite appearance during one of their episodes.

The singer shared a video of herself overwhelmed with emotions and holding back her tears as she processed the hurtful comments made about her. With nearly a million views and thousands of comments, the video serves as a haunting visual record of the damage caused by cyberbullying.

Recently, DJ Maphorisa called out the podcasters for their continued criticism of his career, questioning what he had done to deserve their persistent disrespect.

As fans and peers rush to offer their support, the incident has ignited a fierce nationwide outcry, with a growing movement calling for the permanent cancellation of the controversial podcast over its history of targeted harassment of local artists.

See the screenshots from Thatohatsi's TikTok stories below.

Thatohatsi hinted at her declining mental health after the hurtful comments about her appearance.

Source: TikTok

Thatohatsi broke her silence after she was bodyshamed on the 'Piano Pulse Podcast.'

Source: TikTok

Thatohatsi is processing the comments made about her.

Source: TikTok

Online users rally against Piano Pulse Podcast

The digital community has formed a united front against the Piano Pulse Podcast, flooding social media with messages of solidarity for Thatohatsi and calls for immediate accountability.

tshego_atm asked:

"How did we get to bodies being part of Amapiano?"

TheeBLCKBARBI said:

"Piano Pulse needs to be called out."

sebatamathibela defended Thatohatsi:

"Thato is a nice person who doesn’t bother anyone. She just writes good music and delivers healing verses; she doesn’t deserve any of these things. This is wrong, very wrong."

BuddhaHaiter wrote:

"And then when they are depressed, they will act as if they care. We can do better, build than destroy. Mind your words."

Kgothatsoxo posted:

"Nah, those Piano Pulse broers should catch hands, she even removed her photos."

The online community gathered in solidarity with Thatohatsi after she was bodyshamed on the 'Piano Pulse Podcast.'

Source: Facebook

siinqobile_d urged:

"I’m gonna need Thatohatsi to pull a Minnie Dlamini and sue those piano pulse boys 2 men to oblivion."

Malindzisa was worried:

"Somebody, please check on her."

Where to Find Support

If you or someone you love is in need of immediate emotional assistance, the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (SADAG) offers a 24-hour Suicide Crisis Helpline at 080 056 7567.

For those who prefer texting, SADAG also provides a WhatsApp counselling line at 076 882 2775 (available from 8 AM to 5 PM).

Additionally, LifeLine South Africa provides a national counselling line at 086 132 2322, where trained counsellors are ready to offer a compassionate ear and guidance through difficult moments.

Kelvin Momo slams podcaster Sfiso Ndlovu

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Kelvin Momo's cheeky message to Sfiso "Mafitsotso" Ndlovu.

This comes after the podcaster and his co-hosts criticised Momo's career and claimed that he did not respect his fans.

