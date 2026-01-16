Thatohatsi was left heartbroken and emotional after hearing the comments made about her appearance on the Piano Pulse Podcast

This comes after the controversial platform bodyshamed her and made remarks about her while comparing her to other stars

The Amapiano songbird's emotional reaction was enough for social media to call for the cancellation of the podcast due to its string of damaging comments about South African musicians

Thatohatsi responded to the bodyshaming from the ‘Piano Pulse Podcast’ hosts. Images: Thatohatsi Raphadi

Amapiano sensation Thatohatsi was visibly devastated following recent episodes of the Piano Pulse Podcast, where she became the target of derogatory comments regarding her appearance.

The platform, which has gained a reputation for controversy, sparked outrage by bodyshaming the singer and making disparaging comparisons between her and her industry peers.

The comments surfaced in a series of episodes from the podcast, including one where co-host Sfiso "Mafitsotso" Ndlovu joked about Thatohatsi's petite frame.

"Even if I were to lock her up and make her drink oil, she would never gain weight; she's originally like that."

Nota Baloyi, who served as a guest on the show, is heard in an episode from December 2025, taking more digs at Thatohatsi's appearance, which he claims "is not amazing" and compares to Zee Nxumalo's.

"Thatohatsi's body is not amazing, Zee Nxumalo's body is amazing. When you're styling Thatohatsi, you need to be smart and do things that will make her look good."

Taking to her TikTok page on 15 January 2026, the singer shared a poignant video in which she appeared to be processing the hurtful remarks made about her appearance.

Her video captured her raw emotions, showing a side of the star that fans rarely see as she struggled to hold back tears while letting the weight of the hurtful commentary sink in. She used the podcasters' comments as the background sound for her video, adding another layer of heartbreak to the visual, making it impossible for viewers to ignore the harsh reality of the bullying she was enduring.

The singer didn't shy away from expressing the dark reality of her current state of mind, admitting that she has reached a breaking point. In a caption that many viewed as a cry for help against cyberbullying, she expressed a profound weariness, stating that she no longer wished to live under the conditions of constant public ridicule.

"Not sucidal but I wouldn’t mind at this point. I don’t think I wanna continue living like this.

"If only they knew how long it took I to love me and live looking like this."

Thatohatsi posted an emotional video reacting to the hurtful comments made about her appearance on the 'Piano Pulse Podcast.' Image: Thatohatsi Raphadi

The emotional toll on the singer, who has since removed her Instagram pictures, has prompted a massive social media backlash, with many calling for the podcast's permanent cancellation due to its history of targeted harassment.

Another subject of bodyshaming from the controversial podcast, Kabza De Small, was served harsh criticism about his appearance from co-host Thakgi Ledwaba, who commented on the physique Papta adopted after becoming famous.

Previously, Kelvin Momo sent a message to Sfiso for constantly criticising his career, and it's clear that the Piano Pulse hosts have crossed a definitive line with fans.

Watch Thatohatsi's video and the clips from the podcast below.

Fans and peers rally behind Thatohatsi

Peers and supporters gathered in the comment section with comforting messages for the singer.

Disc jockey DJ Zinhle said:

"You’re perfect, baby."

Nhlanhla Mkhize wrote:

"Piano Pulse Podcast must be cancelled."

Princessssssss.89 posted:

"Remember, people project their own insecurities on others. You're not less perfect just because you're petite. Keep your head up high, mamas. Don't let the haters win."

Malindzisa was worried:

"Somebody, please check on her."

Lwethu💕 was shattered:

"This actually broke my heart, and I cried because I know how you feel."

MoSuccess-ChrisyO added:

"I deeply hate Nota and Sfiso."

DJ Maphorisa lashes out at podcasters

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to DJ Maphorisa's video, critiquing why podcasters were always on his case.

This comes after facing criticism from the Piano Pulse Podcast and Podcast and Chill hosts, making him wonder where the animosity was coming from.

