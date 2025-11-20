Kabza De Small caught a stray bullet on the latest episode of the Piano Pulse Podcast when he was body-shamed

Co-host Thakgi made an offhand comment, calling the Amapiano star a fat cake during a discussion, which sparked backlash on social media

Online users were stunned by Thakgi's comments, while others resorted to giving him a taste of his own medicine

South African content creator Maesela "Thakgi" Ledwaba is trending online for body-shaming Kabza De Small.

In the latest episode of the Piano Pulse Podcast on 18 November 2025, Thakgi blurted out that Kabza had gained weight, comparing him to a fat cake, known in South Africa as "iGwinya."

"Kabza ke sdudla (is fat), you can see ke legwinya (he's a fat cake)."

The discussion revolved around the idea that access to money directly shapes many artists' presentation, influencing their style of dress, living situation, and, in Kabza's specific case, their physical appearance.

Thakgi subsequently apologised, clarifying that the comment was not meant to disrespect Kabza but rather to highlight the positive impact of success on his career.

Although his co-host, Sfiso Ndlovu, went on to poke fun at Thakgi's own weight gain since becoming internet famous, this wasn't the first time the podcast landed in trouble over its comments about people in the music industry.

Recently, Ndlovu came under immense scrutiny when he confessed to misappropriating the royalties owed to JL SA for the hit single Hamba Juba.

Another incident involved Sizwe Alakine (formerly Reason), who confronted the hosts for disrespecting his girlfriend, Gigi Lamayne, after they labelled her a "downgrade" from his previous partner and the mother of his kids, Lootlove.

Of course, Thakgi's comments were met with criticism from the online community, and people did not hold back.

Watch the Piano Pulse Podcast below.

Social media reacts to Thakgi's statements

Kabza De Small's supporters turned the tables on Thakgi, commenting on his physical appearance, and the statements were brutal. Read some of their posts below.

stebuu_ trolled:

"Bro got rolls on his neck, calling Kabza a gwinya."

Mphephu_01 said:

"This guy is so self-unaware."

ThuliR_ wrote:

"He’s literally about to have neck rolls. Weight blindness is a real thing."

CJ_Of_Swiss joked:

"Has this guy looked in the mirror?"

EarnestoBarcadi posted:

"Body shaming someone looking like that is beyond crazy."

Am_Blujay commented:

"He should be the last person to go after anyone’s looks."

ZW31I_KHANYI13 wrote:

"The part I hate most about being famous is this right here, it gives every goofball the platform to disrespect you."

SonofMayaAngelo laughed:

"The irony in this video is surreal."

vuyoe_ posted:

"Thank God I’m not a celebrity because I was gonna be moving like Shebeshxt because of such disrespect."

theHubbbbbbb asked:

"Does he see himself?"

Piano Pulse Podcast roasts Sizwe Alakine

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to more controversial statements made by the Piano Pulse Podcast hosts; this time, they were directed at Sizwe Alakine.

Building on their apparent feud with the rapper-turned-Amapiano star, the hosts commented on his lack of bookings.

